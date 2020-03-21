What's Going On

St. Joseph Fish Fry: St. Joseph School cafeteria, 1525 Erie St., 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 20. In addition to fried food options of fish, shrimp or combo, baked cod is offered for $10. Children’s mac and cheese and crazy taters is available for $5. Dessert includes mango flavored soft-serve ice cream baked goods. The ice cream will also be sold in 1-pint containers for $6 each or three for $15. Carryouts and drive-through service is available on Wisconsin Street near St. Patrick Street.

MARCH 21

Riders for Charity Meat Raffle: Buca’s Bar & Grill, 4234 Douglas Ave., 1-5 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Along with the meat raffle there will be a special cash raffle paying out 10 places. Tickets cost $20 and 200 tickets will be sold. Riders for Charity is a nonprofit organization. Proceeds will go to Project ALS and the Racine Zoo to place an American bald eagle at the zoo. Email ridersforcharity@yahoo.com for cash raffle ticket information.

Pasty Sale still scheduled: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 3350 La Salle St., is taking orders for its annual Pasty Sale. Orders can be picked up from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 21. The cost is $6 each. To place an order, call 262-498-8782 or 262-639-5849.