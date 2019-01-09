“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
THROUGH MARCH 31
Studio Clean Out Sale: Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., will hold a studio clean out sale through March 31. Member artists are clearing out their studios and will will be selling original art at a 40 percent discount or more. A wide variety of art is available. New sale items and mark downs will occur throughout the sale. Gallery hours are: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 262-635-9332 or go to artistsgalleryinracine.com.
JAN. 12
Rock for Relay: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville, 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. Admission is $10. This fundraiser for ages 18 and older will feature live music by Luma Knotty, Identity Crisis, Almighty Vinyl and Kung Fu Grips. Raffles will be held. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.
JAN. 13
Partners Cribbage Tournament for Fourth Fest: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville, 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. Cost is $25. Payment for the entire team must be included with sign up. Those interested can sign up and pay with PayPal at 4thfestracine@gmail.com.
Registration will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Each team will be assigned to a group and will play every other team in that group. After the group play the top teams will advance to the playoffs. Proceeds support Racine’s July 4 Fourth Fest parade and fireworks. For more information, contact Jim Guerrero at 262-498-7494 or Kevin Gonzalez at 262-939-0941.
MONDAYS, JAN. 14-28
Dine to Donate: Texas Roadhouse, 6228 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant, 3:30-8 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 14-28. Texas Roadhouse will donate 10 percent of food purchases to the Racine Zoo.
JAN. 26
Winter Golf on Eagle Lake: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, Michael’s on the Lake, 3101 Eagle Road, Dover. Golfing starts at noon. Featuring nine holes of golf and raffles. The cost is $10, free ages 11 and younger. For more information, call 262-878-0995. The event is a fundraiser to benefit Love Inc. in Burlington.
Under the Tuscan Moon: Pairing Wine and Song: Uncorkt, 240 Main St., 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. Fine Italian wines are paired with classic and popular songs drawn from the repertoire of the homeland and written by Italian-American composers of the early 20th century. Music is presented by the Belle Ensemble. Tickets cost $25. A designated driver option is also available. Go to www.belleensemble.org. Proceeds benefit the Belle Ensemble.
Fish Fry: Wayman AME Church, 424 N. Memorial Drive, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. The menu includes fried fish, spaghetti, coleslaw, bread and soft drink. Pre-orders are accepted in advance by calling 262-909-5910 or on the day of the event by calling 262-632-1650. This event is sponsored by the Lay Organization of Wayman AME Church.
FEB. 2
Heritage Ball: Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., 5:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2. Tickets cost $50. This black-tie affair presented by the Heritage Committee of Racine features dinner and DJ entertainment. For tickets, call Al Johnson, 262-497-1650; Ernest Ni'A, 262-994-3717, or Jonquil Jones, 262-721-8871; or email jonquil14@gmail.com or tamiam22@yahoo.com.
FEB. 9
Scholarship Award Banquet & Valentine Ball: Infusino's Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, Saturday, Feb. 9. Social hour, 5 p.m.; dinner, 6 p.m.; scholarship presentation, 7 p.m.; dance, 8:15 p.m. Tickets cost $30 in advance, $35 at the door, or $240 for a table of eight. The event will include silent auction, raffle and prizes. The guest speaker is Eric Gallien, superintendent of schools. Attire is semi-formal. Presented by Racine Local Businesses Inc. For tickets, call George Nicks, 262-880-4718; Jerry Wadlington, 262-930-6270, or Larry Foster, 262-939-1597.
MARCH 2
Cozy Night at the Christmas House — A Benefit for the Racine Symphony Orchestra: Christmas House, 116 10th St., 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Tickets cost $50. Featuring comfort food and desserts, beverages and parlor games. For tickets, go to www.racinesymphony.org. Proceeds benefit the Racine Symphony Orchestra.
