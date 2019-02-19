“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
THROUGH MARCH 31
Studio Clean Out Sale: Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., will hold a studio clean out sale through March 31. Member artists are clearing out their studios and will will sell original art at a 40 percent discount or more. A wide variety of art is available. New sale items and mark downs will occur throughout the sale. Gallery hours are: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 262-635-9332 or go to artistsgalleryinracine.com.
FEB. 24
Mary Todd Lincoln Lunch and Fundraiser: St. Mesrob Armenian Church, 4605 Erie St., Caledonia, 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24. Costs are $20 in advance and $25 at door. There is no charge for ages 11 and younger. A light lunch will be served along with the historical presentation of Mary Todd Lincoln. Proceeds benefit the Fund for Armenian Relief. Hosted by the Daughters of Vartan.
Turkey Dinner: Union Grove Masonic Center, 1021 11th Ave., Union Grove, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24. The menu includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, vegetables, salads, rolls, homemade dessert and beverage. Costs are $13 for ages 12 and older, $6 for ages 11 and younger. Call 262-878-1837 to reserve tickets. Sponsored by Union Grove Chapter 71, Order of Eastern Star, to fund music scholarships for Union Grove Elementary School students.
MARCH 1
Thoughts for Foods All Ages Show: Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St., 5:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, March 1. Admission is $5 and two nonperishable food items. Fundraiser for the Racine County Food Bank. For lineup, go to www.thoughtsforfood.org.
Grand Masq Ball: Cotton Exchange, 345 Hickory Hollow Road, Waterford, 6 p.m. Friday, March 1. Tickets cost $40 (includes dinner) or $20 (show only), $360 for table of 10. Featuring live music by Lunchmoney Bullies, raffles and a silent auction. Tickets available at The Coffee House on Chestnut and Pine in Burlington. Proceeds benefit The Haylofters of Burlington.
MARCH 2
Chili Supper: Union Grove United Methodist Church, 906 12th Ave., Union Grove, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 2. The cost is $7. There is no charge for ages 6 and younger. The menu includes a chili supper with fixings, baked potato bar and beverage. Call 262-878-1248 for tickets.
Cozy Night at the Christmas House: Christmas House, 116 10th St., 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Tickets cost $50 (adults only). Featuring comfort food and desserts, beverages, parlor games and a scavenger hunt. For tickets, go to www.racinesymphony.org. Proceeds benefit the Racine Symphony Orchestra.
Thoughts for Food: A multi-venue benefit concert for the Racine County Food Bank, 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, March 2. Tickets cost $10 in advance, $15 at the door, and two nonperishable food items. For lineup and ticket locations, go to www.thoughtsforfood.org.
Veterans Village Benefit: Redline Tavern, 1200 N. Wisconsin St., 7 p.m.-midnight Saturday March 2. Donations will be accepted. Entertainment will be provided by the Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane. Proceeds will be donated to the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin James A. Peterson Veteran Village. These items will also be collected for veterans: Hygiene items, dish and laundry soaps, gift cards, bus passes and gas cards. Items can be dropped off on the day of the event.
MARCH 4
Empty Bowls: Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Monday, March 4. The cost is $15. Attendees choose a bowl from a collection of hundreds of ceramic bowls. Some will be handcrafted and all are donated from local artists, teachers and students. A variety of soups and breads donated by local chefs and businesses will be served. Servers are local city, county, business and educational leaders. Proceeds benefit the Racine County Food Bank and the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO).
MARCH 8
Wino Dino: Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., Kenosha, 7-9 p.m. Friday, March 8, for ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $40. Visitors will have the opportunity to try up to eight of the 12 different wines from the six ecosystems featured in the new "From Curiosity to Science" exhibit. Participants will also make a wine-related craft project. For tickets, go to www.bit.ly/WinoDino2019.
MARCH 9
Racine Literacy Council Open Door Event: Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., 5-9 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Tickets cost $50 each, $95 for a couple or $350 for a table of eight. The evening begins with a social reception and silent auction at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Guest speaker is Brian Niznansky, WTMJ4 meteorologist and a Racine native. The University of Wisconsin-Madison Mad Hatters a cappella group will entertain. For tickets, call 262-632-9495 or go to www.racineliteracy.com/open-door-event. Proceeds benefit the Racine Literacy Council.
Raising Hopes with Talent: Siena Center auditorium, 5635 Erie St., Caledonia, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Raising Hopes features diverse performers of all ages competing for cash prizes. Winners are chosen using a formula that includes professional judges and audience votes. The event includes food and beverages, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door, $10 for ages 13 and younger. There is no charge for ages 5 and younger. Tickets are available at the HOPES Center and the Siena Center. Proceeds benefit HOPES Center Inc.
Spaghetti Dinner & Auction: Cross Lutheran Church, 126 Chapel Terrace, Burlington, 5-9 p.m. Saturday, March 9. The cost is $8 in advance, $10 at the door and $5 for ages 6-12. There is no charge for children 5 and younger. Dinner is served from 5-6:45 p.m.; a live pie auction starts at 7 p.m. The silent auction ends at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 10. Proceeds go towards youth and family ministry. Childcare will be available.
MARCH 10
Pancake Breakfast and Auction: Kansasville Grade School, 4101 S. Beaumont Ave., Dover, 8:30 a.m.-noon Sunday, March 10. There is no charge. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage. The event also includes a raffle, Kid's Fun Zone, an appearance by Cuddles the Clown, and silent and live auctions. Items up for bid include consignment art in the medium, spring lawn cleanup, 90 days of fitness, a children's wood picnic table, homemade clocks, and pies and cheesecakes.
MARCH 15
Grand Gala: Wines & Steins Around the World: Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave., 6:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, March 15. Featuring wine and beer tastings, beer and food from around the world, silent and live auctions and a live performance by the Trinity Irish Dancers. Tickets cost $65. Go to www.juniorleagueracine.org or call 262-770-5571. Proceeds benefit the Junior League of Racine’s charitable missions.
MARCH 23
Prime Rib Dinner & Gun Raffle: Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Cash bar starts 6 p.m., dinner is at 7 p.m. The prime rib dinner buffet includes prime rib, chicken, mostaccioli, and baked mac and cheese. Young Strings will perform throughout the night.
Dinner tickets cost $35 and includes an entry to win a Glock 19. Tables of 10 can be purchased for $330. Buy dinner tickets online at https://vow-primeribdinner.eventbrite.com (print and bring to dinner) or call 262-221-8350. Gun raffle tickets will cost $5 or five for $20. Some listed guns in the raffle are the grand prize of a Century Arms Red Army Standard VSKA 7.62x39, second prize of a KEL-TEC KSG and third prize of a Magnum Research Desert Eagle 1911G. There will also be 50/50 and basket raffles.
People who do not want dinner can attend with a $5 suggested donation at the door. Proceeds benefit veterans Outreach of Wisconsin and the James A. Peterson Veteran Village.
