What's Going On

MARCH 1
Sugarin Off Pancake Breakfast: River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays, March 1-29. Costs are $8 for ages 11 and older and $5 for children ages 3-10. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. The menu includes pancakes with Wisconsin maple syrup, sausage, orange juice, coffee, tea or milk.
In addition to breakfast, visitors are invited to stroll through the sugar bush to observe how sugar maple trees are tapped and how the sap is reduced to syrup in a wood-burning evaporator. River Bend Nature Center exists to provide environmental education and outdoor recreation for the children, families and adults.
MARCH 2
Empty Bowls: Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Monday, March 2. The $15 fee includes a ceramic bowl to keep and all-you-can-eat soup and bread. There is a $10 soup to go option. The cost is $5 for ages 9 and younger (paper bowl). Attendees choose from a variety of donated soup and bread. There will be live music, an art auction and raffle. Proceeds benefit the Racine County Food Bank and Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization.
MARCH 6
St. Robert Bellarmine Fish Fry: St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 3320 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6. Costs are: Three-piece meal, $12; two-piece meal, $10; cheesy mac plate, $5. The menu includes baked or fried cod, french fries, potato pancakes, coleslaw, applesauce, macaroni and cheese, bread and dessert.
Sacred Heart Fish Fry: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 6. The cost is $10, $9 for seniors and $5 for ages 12 and younger. Pizza costs $5. The menu includes hand-battered fried or oven baked cod, french fries or mac and cheese, coleslaw, bread, dessert, milk and coffee. Beer, soda and bottled water will be sold.
St. Rita Fish Fry: St. Rita Catholic Church, 4433 Douglas Ave., 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 6. The cost is $9 or $5 for ages 12 and younger. Mac and cheese costs $5. Carryouts will be available. The menu includes baked or fried cod, fires or baked potato, coleslaw, rye bread, coffee or milk and dessert. Soda will be sold.
MARCH 7
Spaghetti Dinner: American Legion Post 171, 1027 New St., Union Grove, 3-7 p.m. Saturday, March 7. The cost is $10 for all-you-can-eat spaghetti with bread, salad and ice cream dessert. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. There will be door prizes and 50/50 raffles. Presented by the American Legion Riders.
Spaghetti Dinner: St. Richard Vogel Hall, 1503 Grand Ave. (south door), 4-8 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Tickets cost $8, $7 for seniors and $5 for ages 4-10. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger. Carryouts cost an additional $1. The menu includes spaghetti and meatballs, bread and butter, salad, dessert, and coffee or milk. Soda, beer and wine will be sold. Presented by Knights of Columbus Council 697 for its charitable, patriotic, faith, community and council programs.
Chili Supper: Union Grove United Methodist Church Bright and Beautiful Christian Child Care Center, 906 12th Ave., Union Grove, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 7. The cost is $7; carryouts also available. There is no charge for ages 6 and younger. Featuring chili with all the fixins, a baked potato bar, drink and cookies. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance by calling 262-878-1248.
Kiwanis Raffle Night: Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, 5-9 p.m. Saturday, March 7. For the raffle, 210 tickets are sold with a top prize of $5,000 cash. Tickets cost $110 and includes two family-style Italian dinners, homemade desserts and an opportunity to win a cash or merchandise prize. As one of the Kiwanis Club of West Racine’s major annual fundraising events, Raffle Night helps the club with its mission of supporting youth and families locally and throughout the world. For tickets, call Robert Cooper at 262-886-2903.
MARCH 8
Pancake Breakfast and Auction: Kansasville Grade School, 4101 S. Beaumont Ave., Dover, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, March 8. Tickets cost $7 for adults and $4 for ages 4-13. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger. Pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage will be served from 8:30 a.m.-noon. A live auction begins at noon. Some of the items up for bid include a handcrafted entrance bench, memberships to the Experimental Aircraft Association, 90 days of fitness, and freshly made pies and cheesecakes. There will also be a meat raffle, silent auction, raffle and Kids Fun Zone with an appearance by Cuddles the Clown. Proceeds benefit the Kansasville PTO.
MARCH 12
Spaghetti Dinner: Kenosha Achievement Center, 1218 79th St., Kenosha, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12. Tickets cost $5 in advance and $7 at the door. The menu includes spaghetti and meatballs. Soda, baked goods and 50/50 raffle tickets will be sold. Go to thekac.com/events for advance tickets. Proceeds will go to individuals with special needs in the community.
MARCH 14
Spaghetti Dinner & Auctions: Cross Lutheran Church, 126 Chapel Terrace, Burlington, 5-9 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Tickets cost $8 in advance or $10 at the door, and $5 for ages 6-12. There is no charge for ages 5 and younger. Dinner is served 5-6:45 p.m. The live pie auction starts at 7 p.m. Childcare will be available during the live auction. The silent auction ends at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, March 15. Credit cards will be accepted for tickets at the door, and for live and silent auction items.
MARCH 21
Pasty Sale: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 3350 La Salle St., is taking orders for its annual Pasty Sale. Orders can be picked up from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 21. The cost is $6 each. To place an order, call 262-498-8782 or 262-639-5849.
Open Door: Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21. This Racine Literacy Council fundraiser will include a sit-down dinner, silent auction and Mayor Cory Mason as they keynote speaker. Entertainment will be provided by Piano Fondue, a rock-n-roll dueling piano show featuring the talents of entertainers with decades of professional touring experience.
To preview silent auction items, go to 32auctions.com/RLC2020. Online bids may be submitted March 6-20. Tickets cost $50 each, $95 a couple or $350 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased by March 13 at the Racine Literacy Council, 734 Lake Ave., or online at racineliteracy.com. Proceeds will help the Literacy Council provide free literacy services to adults in Racine County.
MARCH 28
Brew to be Wild: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Tickets cost $70 or $60 for non-drinking. Featuring five beers specially selected from Lakefront Brewery paired with a five-course meal, an animal encounter and a silent auction. Go to racinezoo.org for tickets. Proceeds to go the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.