AUG. 4
AUG. 4
Main Gallery Chair-i-ties Auction: Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 4. Featuring one-of-a-kind, original works of art, including hand-painted furniture, photography and pallet art, created by participants in the city’s Main Gallery youth employment program. Viewing of artwork at 10 a.m.; auction at 11 a.m. In addition to the items that will be auctioned off, Main Gallery participants will sell calendars, featuring photographs of Downtown Racine, for $10 each. Proceeds from the event support the continuation of the Main Gallery program, which is in its 24th year in Racine.
AUG. 6-10
Nutman Sale: Sponsored by Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension All Saints Hospital, the sale will be held at the following times and locations:
- Spring Street Campus, Sturtevant Room, 3801 Spring St. — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6; 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Aug. 7-8; 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10.
The sale features 150 nuts, chocolates, snack mixes and candies. Cash, personal checks and credit cards are accepted. A portion of the proceeds will benefit VIP, which in turn supports program and equipment needs of Ascension All Saints Hospital, as well as academic scholarships for associates and high school seniors.
AUG. 8
National Frozen Custard Day: Culver's, 5801 21st St., Racine, or 722 Sylvania Ave., Sturtevant, 4-11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8. Mention All Saints when placing an order and 15 percent of all dine-in and drive-through sales will be donated to Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension-All Saints, who in turn support All Saints' equipment and programming needs and provide associate and student scholarships.
AUG. 11
HOPE Safehouse Fundraiser: George's Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11. George's will sell tacos from 1 to 5 p.m for $2 each or three for $5, with proceeds after food cost being donated to HOPE Safehouse. There will also be live music from 2 to 5 p.m. featuring solo acoustic shows by with Ralph Woods and Willy Welch, a beer tasting tent ($5 separate donation) by Racine Brewing Co., raffles, a silent auction, and bakery and merchandise for sale, as well as a meet-and-greet with HOPE Safehouse dogs and cats. Proceeds benefit HOPE Safehouse, a nonprofit, all-volunteer animal care organization dedicated to the care and re-socialization of lost, injured, neglected and abandoned pets. For more information, go to www.hopesafehouse.org.
Rummage on the Avenue: Christ Church United Methodist, 5109 Washington Ave., 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11. A variety of items donated by church members will be sold. There will also be a bake sale and hot dogs sold for lunch, as well as vendors. For a $15 donation to the church, vendors will have a 10-foot by 10-foot space. Vendors must provide their own tables and chairs, along with canopy from sun or rain. Prospective vendors should call 262-632-1607.
AUG. 12
Pork Chop Dinner & Auction: St. Mary’s Dover Parish, 23211 Church Road, Dover, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12. Featuring live music, classic tractor show, live auction at 12:30 p.m., silent auction, garden tractor, four wheel pull, antique tractor show, farmers market, pie auction at 1:30 p.m. and bake sale. Children’s activities will include games, petting zoo, bouncy house and kids tractor pedal pull with signup at 1 p.m. Dinner is served from noon to 5 p.m. Costs are: Two pork chop dinner, $13; one pork chop dinner, $11. Carryouts will be available.
AUG. 18
Luncheon and Fashion Show: Fundraiser for Big Sisters of Greater Racine at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for youth ages 12 and younger. Big and little sisters will model back to school and other fashions provided by Goodwill of SE Wisconsin. Also featuring a luncheon, guest speaker, vendors, silent auction and raffle. For tickets, call 262-633-8434.
AUG. 25
Whiskers & Whiskey Fundraiser: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25. The cost is $75. Featuring hors d'oeuvres, gourmet dinner, whiskey sampling, silent auction, animal encounters and a big cat chat from the zoo's Animal Care Dept. Proceeds beneﬁt the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo. For reservations, go to www.racinezoo.org.
