THROUGH APRIL 30
Plant Sale: Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. (RNW) is taking orders through April 30 for locally grown annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables and flowers displayed in hanging baskets. Held for more than 20 years, this plant sale is a spring tradition and fundraising event for RNW.
Orders can also be placed online at www.racinenw.com/flower_sale. Forms are also available at Racine Neighborhood Watch, 800 Center St., Room 316, or by calling 262-637-5711. Prices start at $2. Delivery for a fee or free pickup will be Saturday, May 18. Proceeds support RNW’s mission to work with residents to create safe, friendly and attractive neighborhoods in Racine.
APRIL 20
Easter Egg Hunt and Pancake Breakfast: Village of Sturtevant, 2801 89th St., Sturtevant, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, April 20. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for children. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. The breakfast will include a visit with the Easter bunny, art and coloring, and participants can crawl through the fire department’s smoke house. The egg hunt is scheduled to start at 10 a.m., rain or shine. Proceeds will benefit under-budgeted activities and events in Sturtevant.
Tri-County Fire and Rescue Association Inc. Fundraiser: River City Lanes, 730 Cornerstone Crossing, Waterford, 4:30-10 p.m. Saturday, April 20. Tickets cost $25 and include dinner and entry into a raffle. The itinerary begins with cocktails from 4:30-6:30 p.m., during which time there will be a silent auction, entertainment, casino games and raffles. At 6:15 p.m., activities will be closed for dinner, which begins and 6:30 p.m. Games, raffles and the silent auction will open after dinner and winners will be announced throughout the night. Proceeds support the new Tri-County Training Facility, located at the Burlington Department of Public Works, which will benefit area fire, EMS and law enforcement personnel in training for fire suppression, technical rescue, and search and rescue.
APRIL 25-27
Book Sale: Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 26-27. Choose from thousands of books from 10 cents to $5. Sale also includes toys, games, artwork, music, DVDs and other audio-visual materials. A special presale for Friends of the Racine Public Library is noon-6 p.m. Thursday, April 25. The public can attend the presale and join for $10.
APRIL 26-27
Rummage & Bake Sale: American Legion Auxiliary No. 171, 1027 New St., Union Grove, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, April 26, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, April 27.
APRIL 26-28
Cause a Scene for a Good Cause: Blaze Pizza, 5423 Washington Ave., 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 26-27, and 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, April 28. LeRoy Butler and Julia Witherspoon will be serving pizza from 1-4 p.m Sunday, April 28. Blaze Pizza will donate 20 percent of proceeds from dine-in or takeout purchases to Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center. Customers must present a voucher available on the website, www.cops-n-kids.org. Donations of new and used children’s books will be accepted.
APRIL 26-MAY 31, JUNE 3-8
Spring Plant Sale: Greenhouse at Shepherds College, 1805 15th Ave., Union Grove, 1-5 p.m. Fridays, April 26-May 31; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, April 27-May 25; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 27 and June 3-8. Shepherds College horticulture students have grown a wide variety of annuals, perennials, herbs and vegetables for sale. People should bring their own boxes to transport plants. All forms of payment are accepted. Proceeds help students with intellectual disabilities at Shepherds College gain specialized training for careers in the field of horticulture.
APRIL 27
Spring Pork Chop Dinner & Bake Sale: Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville, 3:30-7 p.m. Saturday, April 27. The menu includes flame-grilled pork chops, American potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, chunky applesauce, potato chips, carrots and pickles, rolls, lemonade and coffee, and homemade pies, tortes, cakes and cupcakes. There will also be a bake sale in the church narthex.
Tickets cost $15 for two pork chops or $13 for one pork chop. A package of four pork chops already cooked is available for $15. Carryout and drive-through will be available. For advance tickets, call 262-878-2388 and leave a name and number, or go to www.yumc.org.
Koss Family Foundation Fundraiser: George's Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., 7-11 p.m. Saturday, April 27. The cost is $10. Featuring live music by Fall Hazard and Full Flavor. A 50/50 raffle will be held. Proceeds will benefit the Koss Family Foundation to help those fighting cancer pay everyday living expenses.
APRIL 28
Scholarship Pancake Breakfast: Burlington Masonic Center, 325 N. Kane St., Burlington, 7 a.m.-noon. Sunday, April 28. Costs are $8 for adults and $4 for ages 6-12. There is no charge for ages 5 and younger. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes with sausage, orange juice, milk and coffee. Sponsored by Burlington Masonic Lodge No. 28 for scholarships for graduates of Burlington, Catholic Central and Waterford high schools.
Sara Thomsen Concert & Silent Auction: Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia, 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28. Folk singer Sara Thomsen will perform. Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door. There will be a silent auction. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Go to www.sienaretreatcenter.org/events/sara-thomsen-concert or call 262-898-2590.
Spaghetti & Meatball Dinner: North Cape School, 11926 Highway K, Raymond, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, April 28. Tickets cost $11 for ages 11 and older, $9 for ages 5-10 and $5 for ages 2-4.
MAY 4
A Night with the Saints Kentucky Derby Gala: Johnson Bank Building, 555 Main St., 4-9 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Tickets cost $125. New this year is a bourbon tasting and bid for private owner’s table. To reserve tickets by April 22, call 262-687-8652 or email amanda.meier@ascension.org. Proceeds benefit Ascension All Saints Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
