“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
THROUGH NOV. 20
Fresh Fruit and Shades of Color Gift Sale: Gregg Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 2237 Howe St., is selling southern Texas oranges, clementines, and grapefruit; and Washington state red delicious, granny smith and golden apples. Combination boxes will also be offered. Shades of Color items include calendars, cards, Bible book covers and mugs. Prepaid orders are being taken until Nov. 20. Place orders by calling 262-633-5590 or email greggchapel@att.net.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Calendar Raffle Sale: St. John Nepomuk Church is conducting its annual calendar raffle sale through Dec. 31. The price of each calendar is $25 and may be purchased from the parish office, 700 English St., or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1532 N. Wisconsin St. There are 365 chances to win. Drawing amounts are: Monday-Saturday, $25; Sunday, $50; New Year’s Day, 4th of July and Thanksgiving, $100, and Christmas, $500.
NOV. 17
Fall Book Sale: Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17. Items for sale include more than 10,000 books as well as CDs and movies. Sponsored by Friends of the Racine Public Library.
NOV. 24
Oven Roasted Meatball Dinner: Kenosha Lodge No. 47, 115 56th St., Kenosha, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24. Costs are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Presented by the Kenosha Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star with proceeds benefiting the James A. Peterson Veterans Village in Racine.
NOV. 30
Ugly Sweater Supper and Silent Auction: Norway Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6231 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30. Cocktails (non-alcoholic) will be served at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and a performance by ComedySportz. The silent auction will be held until 7:15 p.m. with results at 8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25, or VIP for $45 (includes this year’s ugly sweater and a chance to win front-row tickets for two to ComedySportz). Tickets can be purchased at www.norwaylutheranchurch/web-store or at the church. Proceeds will support summer youth trips.
DEC. 1
Breakfast with Santa: Waterford High School cafeteria, 100 Field Drive, Waterford, 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1. Advance tickets are $5 and are available at Associated Bank in Waterford, and Community Bank in Waterford and Rochester. Tickets cost $6 at the door. There will be breakfast, crafts, gifts and entertainment. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Guests will have the opportunity to take pictures with Santa. Participants who donate a nonperishable food item will be entered into a drawing to win a giant gift stuffed stocking. Sponsored by the Waterford Lioness Club.
DEC. 2
Breakfast with Santa: St. Joseph School, 1525 Erie St., 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2. Breakfast includes French toast sticks, sausage links, scrambled eggs, fruit, and choice of milk, orange juice or coffee. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $7 for ages 3-12. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Purchase tickets by Nov. 20 and save $2 off each ticket purchased. Pictures with Santa will be available after the breakfast. A Craft & Vendor Fair will also be held. Children can purchase crafts to make while their parents shop.
DEC. 6
Prime Rib Dinner: Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6. The menu includes prime rib, potato, salad, vegetables, dinner rolls and selection of desserts. The cost is $25. There will also be door prizes and raffles. Advance tickets can be purchased by calling 262-633-0291 or 262-822-0955. Proceeds will go to Recreational Activities for the Developmentally Disabled (RADD) for a participant holiday party.
DEC. 15
Burlington Cookie Walk: Downtown Burlington, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. The $10 fee includes the cookie walk container. Tickets must be purchased by Dec. 1 at these locations: Burlington City Hall, 300 N. Pine St.; The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, 492 N. Pine St., or register online at www.burlington-wi.gov/forms.aspx?FID=78. Each registrant will be able to select one cookie at each of the 12 participating Downtown businesses for a total of a dozen cookies per container. There is no limit of containers a family can purchase. Participants should check in at the pavilion in Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St., from 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to receive their cookie container and map.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.