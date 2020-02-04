“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
FEB. 8
Concert For A Cure VI: Rays of Hope for Raelynn: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville, 3 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Feb. 8. The $20 ticket fee includes five raffle tickets. Music will be provided by Band-Aged, DJ Benado and the ‘90s tribute band Everlong. Raffles will be held. Proceeds will go to 4-year-old Raelynn Taggart who has been diagnosed with leukemia.
FEB. 14-15
Singing Valentines: The Dairy Statesmen barbershop chorus is offering singing valentines on Feb. 14 and 15. The valentine includes a tuxedo-clad quartet delivering a long-stem rose, chocolate and a personalized card. They will then serenade the recipient with two love songs. The cost is $40 to order a singing valentine. Call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955.
FEB. 15
Love & Justice Breakfast: Miracle Center, 1100 Grand Ave., 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. The cost is $15. Racine Interfaith Coalition clergy will serve breakfast and present its Community Awards. There will also be a Clergy Bakery Auction with many sweet treats.
FEB. 21
The Freedom of Dance: Innovations Dance Studio, 157 E. Chestnut St., Burlington, 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. The cost is $10. The event includes dance lessons, open dance, snacks and drinks. Proceeds benefit Alzheimer’s research.
FEB. 27
Wadewitz Pasta Dinner Fundraiser: Infusino's Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. Tickets cost $10 in advance or $12 at the door. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. This menu includes a meal of pasta, bread, salad, milk, water and coffee. Carryouts will be available. There will also be a bake sale and raffle baskets. Advance tickets can be purchased at the Wadewitz office (cash or check). Tickets can also be purchased through the Venmo app. Make a payment to: @Lisa-Johnson-501. Include your name, student name (if applicable) and number of tickets in the note. Proceeds go toward helping students and staff with various school projects.
FEB. 29
Winter Wine Trail: Downtown Burlington, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, for ages 21 and older. Check-in will be held at Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St., from noon-1 p.m. Tickets cost $40. The event includes more than 25 wine samples at 15 locations throughout Downtown Burlington. For tickets, go to brownpapertickets.com/event/4510167 or buy them at 2 Fancie Gals, 225 E. Jefferson St., Burlington. Proceeds benefit Burlington Music Matters.
MARCH 7
Chili Supper: Union Grove United Methodist Church Bright and Beautiful Christian Child Care Center, 906 12th Ave., Union Grove, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 7. The cost is $7. There is no charge for ages 6 and younger. Featuring chili with all the fixins, a baked potato bar, drink and cookies. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance by calling 262-878-1248.