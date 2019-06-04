“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
JUNE 8
Spring Plant Sale: Greenhouse at Shepherds College, 1805 15th Ave., Union Grove, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 8. Shepherds College horticulture students have grown a wide variety of annuals, perennials, herbs and vegetables for sale. People should bring their own boxes to transport plants. Proceeds help students with intellectual disabilities at Shepherds College gain specialized training for careers in the field of horticulture.
JUNE 13-14
Spring Clothing Sale: YWCA Dress for Success at Regency Mall (next to former Boston Store), 5538 Durand Ave., 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, June 14. New and gently used women's clothing, shoes, purses and accessories will be sold. Proceeds benefit the Dress for Success program.
JUNE 15
Community Tailgate: American Family Insurance Trevor Morgan Agency parking lot, 6216 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Participants can meet Green Bay Packer Hall of Famer Mark Tauscher, get his autograph and ask questions during a question and answer session. Tailgate fun includes bean bag toss and giant Jenga. Food truck food will be available. Nonperishable food items will be collected for Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. Participants receive a raffle ticket for every five food items donated. Prizes include a signed Packers jersey, football or helmet. A tiny home built by Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin will be on display.
JUNE 16
Father’s Day Breakfast: Burlington Masonic Center, 325 N. Kane St., Burlington, 7 a.m.-noon Sunday, June 16. The cost is $9. The menu includes all-you-can-eat scrambled eggs, hash browns, french toast, gluten-free pancakes, sausage, orange juice, milk and coffee.
Father’s Day Putt-Putt Golf Tournament: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, June 16. The cost is $40, $30 for children (includes zoo admission). There is no admission fee for children ages 2 and younger. The event includes an 18-hole Putt-Putt Golf Tournament, beverage stops including draft beers, lunch, raffle prizes, family photo and a craft station for children. For tickets, go to www.racinezoo.org.
JUNE 19
Roar & Pour: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19. Tickets cost $30, $20 for non-drinkers. For ages 21 and older. Featuring unlimited beer tasting, Racine Zoo beer glass, two drink tickets and hors d’oeuvres. For tickets, go to www.racinezoo.org. Tickets are not available at the gate. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
