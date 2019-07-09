“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
JULY 13-14
Yard Sale Benefit: 6012 Highway V, Caledonia, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 13-14. Items for sale include tools, paint supplies, school and office supplies, small kitchen appliances, housewares, dressers, end tables, tool boxes, dining room table (no chairs), step ladders, pet supplies, antique Singer sewing machine, file cabinets, cribs and children’s toys. There will also be perennials, jams, homemade canned cuisine, fresh baked goods and hand-crafted art by a local artist. Proceeds will go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
JULY 13
Rummage and Bake Sale: Cross Lutheran Church, 126 Chapel Terrace, Burlington, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. July 13. Featuring all-you-can-fit-in-a-bag sale for $1 from 2 to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit the church parking lot fund. Unsold items will be donated to Love Inc.
American Legion Fundraiser: Jo-Don Farms, 5907 Nicholson Road, Caledonia, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 13. The event will feature pony rides. Hot dog plates will be sold. A portion of proceeds will benefit American Legion Post 494 Auxiliary.
A Cause for Paws: Dover Inn, 1909 N. Beaumont Ave., Dover, 1-5 p.m. July 13. Attendees can meet the Milwaukee County House of Correction K-9 Unit and watch a K-9 demonstration. A meat raffle and silent auction will be held. Proceeds benefit the needs of K-9s and their training equipment.
JULY 15-18
Book Sale: Ascension All Saints Hospital Sturtevant Room, 3801 Spring St., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, July 15; 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Wednesday, July 16-17; 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Thursday, July 18. Items are offered through Collective Goods (formerly Books are Fun) and include a variety of books, stationary, CDs, photo albums and children’s games. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension All Saints Hospital which supports program and equipment needs of Ascension-All Saints.
JULY 17
World Wine Wednesday: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17. Tickets cost $30 if drinking, $20 non-drinking (21 years and older). Featuring unlimited wine tasting, Racine Zoo stemless wine glass souvenir, two drink tickets and hors d’oeuvres. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo. For tickets, go to www.racinezoo.org.
JULY 18
Cigar Dinner: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 5-10 p.m. Thursday, July 18. Featuring hors d’oeuvres, gourmet formal dinner, cigars, live and silent auctions and animal encounters. Tickets cost $100 or $1,000 for a table of 10. Reservations are required by July 14. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo. For tickets, go to www.racinezoo.org.
Trivia For Rhinos: Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave., 7-10 p.m. Thursday, July 18. The event will consist of six rounds of trivia with a bonus rhino question after each round including a final question where teams can wager all of their points. Teams can consist of up to six participants. Prizes are awarded and there is a 50/50 raffle, bucket raffles and a silent auction. The cost is $10 per participant for early registration or $15 at the door. To register, go to www.eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Kenya and International Rhino Foundation.
JULY 19-20
Benefit Rummage Sale: Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Road, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, July 19-20. Items for sale include housewares and outdoor items, clothing and accessories for all ages, toys, games and books. Proceeds benefit local charities.
JULY 24
SCAN's Cones For Kids: Racine Masonic Center, 1012 Main St., 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24. Tickets cost $7.50 in advance and $10 at the door, free ages 2 and younger. Featuring mini ice cream cones, craft projects, balloon art for children, silent auction. For advance tickets, call 262-619-1633 or email karenfromscan@focusracine.org. Fundraiser for Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN) to provide child abuse awareness lessons to students in southeastern Wisconsin.
JULY 31
Roar & Pour: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, July 31. Featuring unlimited beer tasting, Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir, two drink tickets and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets cost $30 if drinking, $20 non-drinking (21 years and older). Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo. For tickets, go to www.racinezoo.org.
