“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
OCT. 6
Rocktoberfest: Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St., 7 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Oct. 6. The event features live music by Blackwater, HIWATT — The WHO Tribute Band and Fall Hazard, as well as food, raffles and a silent auction. Admission is $10. The fundraiser will benefit Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Child Abuse Prevention and Camp Hometown Heroes.
Apple Pie Sale: Racine Christian Church, 912 Virginia St., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6. Pies cost $11. The 9-inch pies are individually boxed and are ready to bake or freeze. Pies can also be purchased by drive-up at the corner of Ohio Street and Kinzie Avenue until sold out.
Rummage Sale: St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 4701 Erie St., Caledonia, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6. Proceeds benefit the church.
OCT. 7
Fall Picnic Fundraiser: Richard and Debbie Palmer Horse Farm, 7930 Botting Road, Caledonia. 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7. Activities include a silent auction, hayrides, bouncy house, crafts for kids, pumpkin painting and carving, face painting, pony rides, live music and food. Donations will be accepted (cash or check). Proceeds will support the Guatemala and Dominican Republic mission trips through Grace Church and Journey Church.
OCT. 11
Sip & Give: Uncorkt, 240 Main St., Racine. 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. $30. Tickets include refreshments and a wine tasting. Additional wine tickets will be sold. Amy Shapiro, professor of philosophy and humanities at Alverno College, will discuss current women's issues and philanthropy. The 2018 Women United grant recipients will be announced and plans for the year will be discussed. Proceeds will be used to support Women United's Brighter Future Fund.
OCT. 12
St. Matthew’s Fish Boil: St. Matthew Catholic Church cafeteria, 9329 S. Chicago Road (Highway 32), Oak Creek, 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12. The menu includes boiled fish, potatoes, carrots and onions served with coleslaw, bread, homemade desserts and beverage. Advance tickets cost $10.50 for adults and are available at the church office. Tickets at the door cost $11 for adults and $4 for children ages 3-12. Call 414-762-4200 for more information.
OCT. 13
Fall Pork Chop Dinner & Bake Sale: Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Union Grove (elevator accessible), 3:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. A two-chop dinner costs $13 and a one-chop dinner costs $11. A four-chop package of already-cooked pork chops is available for $15. The menu includes flame-grilled pork chops, baked potato, buttered corn, coleslaw, chunky applesauce, carrots and pickles, dinner roll, lemonade and coffee, and homemade pies, tortes, cakes and cupcakes. Advance tickets are recommended by calling the church office at 262-878-2388 or go to www.yumc.org. People must arrive by 6 p.m. to guarantee tickets will be held. Carryouts will be available. A bake sale will also be held.
OCT. 14
Purple Purse Pancake Breakfast: Dover Healing House, 23303 Church Road, Dover, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14. Tickets cost $8 in advance, $10 at the door. In addition to the pancake breakfast, there will be a craft fair, pie sale and family activities. Proceeds support the efforts of the Women’s Resource Center. For advance tickets, call Lyn Hildenbrand at 262-633-3274, ext. 104, or email lyn@racinewrc.org.
Ryane’s House of Hope Fundraiser: Infusino's Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 3-12. The event will include a mostaccioli dinner, bake sale, children's entertainment, raffles, and live music by Mike DeRose and Acoustic Horizon. Ryane’s House of Hope is a nonprofit organization in Racine that focuses on the housing needs for individuals in recovery from addiction. To make a donation to the event, call Bill Frank at 262-822-6732.
OCT. 19
Wine Art Music Gala: Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19. Tickets cost $35. Wine, micro-brews and specialty soda will be served. Live music will be provided by CSQ and local artists will display their work. There will be silent and live auctions, and raffles. For tickets, go to http://racineclubhouse.org. Proceeds will benefit Racine Friendship Clubhouse.
Silent Auction: Racine County Pony Club Equestrian Center, 5518 Highway 31, Caledonia, 4-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19. The silent auction includes buy-it-now options, complimentary wine and refreshments. The auction will close on Saturday, Oct. 20, after the Dressage performance by Patricia Becker. Proceeds will be used to purchase a community riding program lesson horse.
OCT. 20
Turkey Dinner: Union Grove United Methodist Church/Bright and Beautiful Christian Childcare Center, 906 12th Ave., Union Grove, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. Tickets cost $13 for adults and carryouts, $6 for ages 5-10. Children 5 and younger eat free. Dinner includes roast turkey, whipped potatoes, gravy, stuffing, creamed green beans, corn, coleslaw, dinner rolls, cranberries, pie and beverage. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 262-878-1248.
NOV. 10
Autumn Silhouette Gala: Faith Hope & Love, an organization dedicated to helping children in crisis throughout southeastern Wisconsin, will hold its annual black-tie fundraising event, Autumn Silhouette Gala, as a masquerade ball from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.
The evening will include an announcement from the founders of Faith Hope & Love, a catered dinner, live aerial artists, jazz music by the Kal Bergendahl Project, an art gallery and silent auction. The keynote speaker will be Dr. John DeGarmo.
Attire is black-tie and masks are encouraged. Early bird tickets cost $50 or $450 for a table of 10. After that, tickets cost $75 per person or $675 for a table of 10, and must be purchased by Nov. 1. For tickets, go to http://www.fhlforkids.org. Proceeds will benefit Faith, Hope and Love and its mission.
