“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
THROUGH MARCH 31
Studio Clean Out Sale: Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., will hold a studio clean out sale through March 31. Member artists are clearing out their studios and will will sell original art at a 40 percent discount or more. A wide variety of art is available. New sale items and mark downs will occur throughout the sale. Gallery hours are: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 262-635-9332 or go to artistsgalleryinracine.com.
MARCH 2
Chili Supper: Union Grove United Methodist Church, 906 12th Ave., Union Grove, 4-7 p.m. today. The cost is $7. There is no charge for ages 6 and younger. The menu includes a chili supper with fixings, baked potato bar and beverage.
Chili Supper: Plymouth Congregational Church, 1143 College Ave., 4-7 p.m. today. There is no charge for those who eat in the church dining room. The cost for one-pint carryout containers is $4 each or two for $7.
Thoughts for Food: A multi-venue benefit concert for the Racine County Food Bank, 7 p.m.-2 a.m. tonight. Tickets cost $15 at the door and two nonperishable food items. For lineup, go to www.thoughtsforfood.org.
Veterans Village Benefit: Redline Tavern, 1200 N. Wisconsin St., 7 p.m.-midnight tonight. Donations will be accepted. Entertainment will be provided by the Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane. Proceeds will be donated to the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin James A. Peterson Veteran Village. These items will also be collected for veterans: Hygiene items, dish and laundry soaps, gift cards, bus passes and gas cards. Items can be dropped off on the day of the event.
MARCH 3
Pancake Breakfast: St. Lucy School cafeteria, 3035 Drexel Ave., 8 a.m.-noon Sunday, March 3. The cost is $7, $6 for seniors and $5 for students. There no charge for ages 3 and younger. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes along with sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice, coffee and milk. Proceeds support the Knights of Columbus charitable, patriotic, family/youth, pro-life and faith formation programs.
Spaghetti Dinner: Raymond School, 2659 76th St., Raymond. 1-5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 3. The cost is $11, $9 for seniors and ages 5-12, and $3 for ages 4 and younger. Spaghetti from Infusino's Restaurant will be served. Pie and live auctions begin at 2:30 p.m. There will also be a raffles, a bake sale and children's activities. Proceeds go directly to the Raymond School PTO to fund school activities, events and capital projects throughout the year.
SUNDAYS, MARCH 3-31
Sugarin' Off Pancake Breakfast: River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays, March 3-31. The menu includes pancakes with Wisconsin maple syrup, sausage, orange juice, coffee, tea, or milk are on the menu. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-10. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. Following breakfast, participants can stroll through the sugar bush to observe how sugar maple trees are tapped and syrup is made.
MARCH 4
Empty Bowls: Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Monday, March 4. The cost is $15, $10 for carryouts and $5 for children 9 and younger (plastic bowl). Attendees choose a bowl from a collection of hundreds of ceramic bowls. Some will be handcrafted and all are donated from local artists, teachers and students. A variety of soups and breads donated by local chefs and businesses will be served. Servers are local city, county, business and educational leaders. Proceeds benefit the Racine County Food Bank and the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO).
MARCH 5
Paczki Sale: Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St., 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. Paczkis will have either fruit filling or custard. Hosted by the Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension-All Saints to support scholarship, equipment and program needs at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Beignet Sale: The Summit Restaurant, 6825 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, March 5. The Summit will be celebrating Fat Tuesday and Mardi Gras by offering a beignet (traditional French doughnut with powdered sugar) at no charge to any customer that comes through the drive-thrugh window. They will also be selling a dozen for $5 with 50 percent of the proceeds going to the Racine County Food Bank. To place an order, call 262-886-9866.
MARCH 6
Scrub and Linen Sale: Ascension All Saints Hospital Health Pavilion lower level, 3801 Spring St., 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 6. Brand-name scrubs, uniforms, footwear, linen sheet sets, blankets and accessories manufactured for the healthcare industry will be offered for sale. Embroidered dollies, table toppers, placemats, and tablecloths in a variety of sizes, many with holiday themes, will be sold by Rainbow of Dreams. A portion of the proceeds benefit Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension-All Saints.
MARCH 8
Wino Dino: Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., Kenosha, 7-9 p.m. Friday, March 8, for ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $40. Visitors will have the opportunity to try up to eight of the 12 different wines from the six ecosystems featured in the new "From Curiosity to Science" exhibit. Participants will also make a wine-related craft project. For tickets, go to www.bit.ly/WinoDino2019.
FRIDAYS, MARCH 8-APRIL 12
Catfish Dinner: Greater Mount Eagle Baptist Church, 929 State St., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays, March 8-April 12. The menu includes fried catfish, spaghetti, coleslaw, bread and dessert. The cost is $12. Deliveries are available for dinners of five or more. Call 262-637-1606 to place a delivery order.
MARCH 9
Racine Literacy Council Open Door Event: Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., 5-9 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Tickets cost $50 each, $95 for a couple or $350 for a table of eight. The evening begins with a social reception and silent auction at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Guest speaker is Brian Niznansky, WTMJ4 meteorologist and a Racine native. The University of Wisconsin-Madison Mad Hatters a cappella group will entertain. For tickets, call 262-632-9495 or go to www.racineliteracy.com/open-door-event. Proceeds benefit the Racine Literacy Council.
Raising Hopes with Talent: Siena Center auditorium, 5635 Erie St., Caledonia, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Raising Hopes features diverse performers of all ages competing for cash prizes. Winners are chosen using a formula that includes professional judges and audience votes. The event includes food and beverages, a silent auction, international bazaar and 50/50 raffle.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door, $10 for ages 13 and younger. There is no charge for ages 5 and younger. Tickets are available at the HOPES Center and the Siena Center. Proceeds benefit HOPES Center Inc.
Spaghetti Dinner & Auction: Cross Lutheran Church, 126 Chapel Terrace, Burlington, 5-9 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Tickets cost $8 in advance, $10 at the door and $5 for ages 6-12. There is no charge for ages 5 and younger. Dinner is served from 5-6:45 p.m.; a live pie auction starts at 7 p.m. The silent auction ends at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 10. Proceeds go towards youth and family ministry. Childcare will be available.
MARCH 10
Pancake Breakfast and Auction: Kansasville Grade School, 4101 S. Beaumont Ave., Dover, 8:30 a.m.-noon Sunday, March 10. There is no charge. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage. The event also includes a raffle, Kid's Fun Zone, an appearance by Cuddles the Clown, and silent and live auctions. Items up for bid include consignment art in the medium, spring lawn cleanup, 90 days of fitness, a children's wood picnic table, homemade clocks, and pies and cheesecakes.
MARCH 15
Grand Gala: Wines & Steins Around the World: Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave., 6:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, March 15. Featuring wine and beer tastings, beer and food from around the world, silent and live auctions and a live performance by the Trinity Irish Dancers. Tickets cost $65. Go to www.juniorleagueracine.org or call 262-770-5571. Proceeds benefit the Junior League of Racine’s charitable missions.
MARCH 16
An Evening of Wine and Song: Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., Waterford, 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16. The evening will feature piano music by Lina Schaal, food from Wholesome Harvest and wine from Fox & Fork. Tickets cost $40 and must be purchased by March 6 at the Waterford Public Library. Hosted by the Friends of the Waterford Public Library.
MARCH 23
Susan G. Komen Fundraiser: Hiawatha Bar & Grill, 9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 1-5 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Features meat and gift basket raffles and a live auction. There is no admission fee. Proceeds benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation and its goals on fighting breast cancer.
Prime Rib Dinner & Gun Raffle: Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Cash bar starts 6 p.m., dinner is at 7 p.m. The prime rib dinner buffet includes prime rib, chicken, mostaccioli, and baked mac and cheese. Young Strings will perform throughout the night.
Dinner tickets cost $35 and includes an entry to win a Glock 19. Tables of 10 can be purchased for $330. Buy dinner tickets online at https://vow-primeribdinner.eventbrite.com (print and bring to dinner) or call 262-221-8350. Gun raffle tickets will cost $5 or five for $20. Some listed guns in the raffle are the grand prize of a Century Arms Red Army Standard VSKA 7.62x39, second prize of a KEL-TEC KSG and third prize of a Magnum Research Desert Eagle 1911G. There will also be 50/50 and basket raffles.
People who do not want dinner can attend with a $5 suggested donation at the door. Proceeds benefit veterans Outreach of Wisconsin and the James A. Peterson Veteran Village.
MARCH 31
Swedish Pancake Breakfast: St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 218 E. Chandler Blvd., Burlington, 8:30-11 a.m. Sunday, March 31. Donations will be accepted. The menu will include Swedish pancakes with lingonberries and strawberries, as well as Swedish potato sausage, and assorted breads and cheeses. Proceeds will benefit the Transitional Living Center and St. John the Divine.
APRIL 27
Swingin' Into Spring: A Night in the 1940s: Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., 6-11 p.m. Saturday, April 27, for ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $75 or $650 for a table of 10. Featuring dinner, dancing to the Jack Farina Big Band, 50/50 raffle, and rarely-seen artifacts from the Racine Heritage Museum's collection of Racine's 1940s homefront and war efforts on display. Period dress is encouraged. Dinner options are tenderloin beef tips with wild mushrooms, breast of chicken topped with spinach and cheese stuffing or a stuffed portabella (vegetarian). Entrees are gluten-free. Go to https://swinginintospring.eventbrite.com or call 262-636-3926. Proceeds benefit Racine Heritage Museum.
