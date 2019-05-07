“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
THROUGH MAY 31, JUNE 3-8
Spring Plant Sale: Greenhouse at Shepherds College, 1805 15th Ave., Union Grove, 1-5 p.m. Fridays through May 31; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through May 25; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 27 and June 3-8. Shepherds College horticulture students have grown a wide variety of annuals, perennials, herbs and vegetables for sale. People should bring their own boxes to transport plants. All forms of payment are accepted. Proceeds help students with intellectual disabilities at Shepherds College gain specialized training for careers in the field of horticulture.
MAY 11-12
Used Book Sale: CVS Pharmacy lower level (elevator available), 1122 West Blvd., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 11, and noon-3 p.m. May 12. Most of the hundreds of sorted books are priced between $1 and $2; items will be half price. Besides books, there are puzzles, LPs, CDs and DVDs. Each day a bag sale takes place in the hallway. Sponsored by the Racine American Association of University Women (AAUW). Proceeds benefit higher education for women.
MAY 12
Mother’s Day Brunch: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12. Tickets cost $40 for adults and $30 for children (includes zoo admission). There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Featuring a catered brunch, giraffe encounter, flower for mothers, commemorative photo and crafts for children to create for their mother. Go to www.racinezoo.org.
MAY 13
Burlington DeMolay Culver's Night: Culver's, 1073 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, 5-8 p.m. Monday, May 13. Proceeds benefit Burlington DeMolay leadership activities.
MAY 16 & 18
American Legion Poppy Days: The Red Poppy, the official Remembrance flower of the American Legion family, will be offered at the Farmers Market Thursday, May 16, and throughout Burlington on Saturday, May 18. Proceeds benefit veterans, active military and their families.
MAY 16
Geranium Card Party and Luncheon: Vogel Hall of St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Ave., noon Thursday, May 16. Tickets cost $7. Raffle tickets cost $1 each or six for $5. Featuring door prizes and geranium table prize. Sponsored by the St. Richard Altar Society.
MAY 17
Fish Boil: St. Matthew's Church, 9303 S. Chicago Road, Oak Creek, 4-7 p.m., Friday, May 17. The menu includes fish with boiled potatoes, carrots and onions, and coleslaw, bread, homemade desserts, milk and coffee. The cost is $10.50 in advance, $11 at the door and $4 for ages 3-12. Call 414-762-4200 for advance tickets.
Woofstock: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville, 7 p.m.-midnight. Friday, May 17, for ages 18 and older. A benefit concert for HOPE Safehouse featuring music by Subtle Undertones and The Boogie Men. There will be raffles and 50/50. Tickets cost $10 in advance at Route 20, $12 at the door (includes free tappers), $30 VIP.
MAY 17-18
Relay for Life Rummage Sale: Sew 'N Save Of Racine, 3701 Durand Ave., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, May, 17, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday May, 18. Items for sale include fabric, patterns, thread, yarn, notions, storage organizers, knitting and crochet items, cross-stitch and needlework kits, magazines and books. Proceeds benefit Relay for Life/American Cancer Society.
MAY 18
Perennial Plant Sale: Elmwood Plaza Shopping Center parking lot, 3701 Durand Ave., 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Plants for sale include hostas, grasses and daylilies. Prices start at $1. Sponsored by the Potpourri Garden Club. Proceeds from the sale are returned to the community in the form of grants and scholarships.
Plant Sale: Riverside Park, 572 Bridge St., Burlington, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18 (rain or shine). Sponsored by the Burlington Area Garden Club. Perennial plants, grasses and shrubs will be sold. Proceeds benefit scholarships for college students studying in fields related to horticulture, and for the club's garden grants program for local schools and organizations.
Rummage Sale: Caledonia Historical Village, 7330 5 Mile Road, Caledonia, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 18. A food and bake sale will take place in the depot. Proceeds benefit the Caledonia Historical Society.
Bloody Mary Fest: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Saturday, May 18. Hours are: VIP, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., $45; general admission, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., $28; non-drinking, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., $15. Sampling of 12 bloody Mary's and music by J. Ryan Trio. Ticket sales end at 5 p.m. May 17. For ages 21 and older. Go to www.racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the Racine Zoo.
Spaghetti Dinner & Bake Sale: Bartlett Youth Foundation, 1120 N. Stuart Road, Mount Pleasant, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, May 18. The meal includes spaghetti, meatballs, salad and bread. Coffee and milk will be available. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children 10 and younger. Sponsored by the Wednesday Optimist Club. Proceeds support community service donations to organizations and scholarships.
