“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
THROUGH MARCH 31
Studio Clean Out Sale: Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., will hold a studio clean out sale through March 31. Member artists are clearing out their studios and will will sell original art at a 40 percent discount or more. A wide variety of art is available. New sale items and mark downs will occur throughout the sale. Gallery hours are: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 262-635-9332 or go to artistsgalleryinracine.com.
SUNDAY
Souper Bowl Fundraiser: St. John Nepomuk Parish Center, 1903 Green St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3 (dine in or carryout). Visitors will be able to choose from a variety of homemade soups. Gluten-free and vegetarian soups will be available. The cost is $5 for the first bowl ($15 maximum for families) and $2 for in-house refills. There will also be a bake sale and game day snacks for sale. Proceeds will help stock the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry.
Kids Carnival: Christ Church Fellowship Hall, 5109 Washington Ave., noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3. Carnival activities include games, a cake walk, bounce house and prizes. Fifty tickets cost $5. Lunch will be sold.
FEB. 4-8
Nutman Sale: Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension — All Saints, which in turn supports program and equipment needs of Ascension, will sponsor a nutman sale in the All Saints Hospital Sturtevant Room (lower level), 3801 Spring St., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4; 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5; and 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 6-8. The sale offers 150 nuts, chocolates, snack mixes and candies. All forms of payment are accepted.
FEB. 9
Scholarship Award Banquet & Valentine Ball: Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, Saturday, Feb. 9. Social hour, 5 p.m.; dinner, 6 p.m.; scholarship presentation, 7 p.m.; dance, 8:15 p.m. Tickets cost $30 in advance, $35 at the door, or $240 for a table of eight. The event will include silent auction, raffle and prizes. The guest speaker is Eric Gallien, superintendent of schools. Attire is semi-formal. Presented by Racine Local Businesses Inc. For tickets, call George Nicks, 262-880-4718; Jerry Wadlington, 262-930-6270, or Larry Foster, 262-939-1597.
FEB. 16
Pasty Sale: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 3350 La Salle St., is taking orders for the annual pasty sale. Pasties cost $6 and can be ordered by calling 262-633-3281 or 262-639-5849. If no answer, leave a message with name, telephone number and number of pasties wanted. Pasty pick-up will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16.
FEB. 21
Don’t Drink the Paint Fundraiser: Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21. Featuring an evening of guided artistry. Participants will create a cherry blossom still life portrait to take with them. Colors can be tailored to compliment their home’s decor. A light buffet will be served with one complimentary wine, beer or soda. Drawings will be held for door prizes throughout the evening. Tickets cost $45 and are on sale at the Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension All Saints Hospital gift shops through Feb. 12. Proceeds benefit VIP.
MARCH 2
Cozy Night at the Christmas House: Christmas House, 116 10th St., 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Tickets cost $50. Featuring comfort food and desserts, beverages and parlor games. For tickets, go to www.racinesymphony.org. Proceeds benefit the Racine Symphony Orchestra.
MARCH 9
Raising Hopes with Talent: Siena Center auditorium, 5635 Erie St., Caledonia, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Raising Hopes features diverse performers competing for cash prizes in an evening appropriate for all ages. Winners are chosen using a formula that includes professional judges and audience votes.
The event includes food and beverages, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door, $10 for ages 13 and younger. There is no charge for ages 5 and younger. Tickets are available at the HOPES Center, 521 Sixth St., from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and at the front desk of Siena Center during business hours.
Proceeds benefit HOPES Center Inc., a nonprofit organization providing life-saving services to Racine area people experiencing homelessness.
