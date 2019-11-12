“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
ONGOING
Kiwanis Holiday Ornament Sale: The 2019 Kiwanis Clubs holiday ornament features Wells Brothers — a restaurant serving up award-winning pizza on Racine’s south side since 1921. Sale proceeds go toward the Kiwanis Holiday of Lights display through Dec. 31 at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
The colorful brass ornament costs $10 (cash only). Ornaments may be purchased at these locations: Castlewood Restaurant, Catrine’s Barber Shop, Dover Flag & Map, Lee’s True Value Hardware, Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, Racine Heritage Museum, Real Racine Visitor Center, Sew ‘n Save, Victory Lane Car Wash and Wells Brothers Restaurant. Limited quantities of past years’ ornaments (including the 2018 design of Kewpee Sandwich Shop) are also available. For more information, call Ollie Nielsen at 262-498-3459.
NOV. 16-17
Friends and Family Holiday Portraits: Spectrum Gallery, located in the East Building of the DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive, noon-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16-17. Two fireplace vignettes for portraits are offered — one with a winter theme and one with traditional Christmas decoration. The DeKoven Center's grounds will also be a venue, weather permitting. Prices are: 4-inch by 6-inch, $10; 5-inch by 7-inch, $15 (matting to standard size is $3 extra); 8.5-inch by 11-inch, $25 (matting to standard size is $5 extra). To make an appointment, call Spectrum at 262-634-4345. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Spectrum Gallery and its operations.
NOV. 21
Wine Tasting Fundraiser for RSO: Uncorkt, 240 Main St., 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Tickets cost $35 and designated driver tickets cost $15. Featuring appetizers and a wine tasting. Purchase tickets in advance at racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Proceeds from ticket sales and wine purchases made at the event support the Racine Symphony Orchestra’s operations, including its free music education programs.
You have free articles remaining.
NOV. 22
RADD Dinner Fundraiser: Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. Tickets cost $20. The buffet menu includes prime rib, pork chops, chicken and sides. Ticket includes entry into a door prize drawing for a 40-inch television. Featuring basket and 50/50 raffles. Call 262-633-0291 for tickets. Proceeds will go to the annual Christmas party for the developmentally disabled through RADD.
NOV. 23
Awesome Art Sale: Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. The public can shop for museum-quality pieces donated by artists and hundreds of additional pieces donated by collectors. Proceeds benefit RAM and Wustum Museum exhibitions, educational programming and RAM on the Road.
NOV. 23
Spaghetti Dinner: Bartlett Youth Foundation, 1120 N. Stuart Road, Mount Pleasant, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Tickets, available in advance or at the door, cost $9 or $6 for ages 7 and younger. For advance tickets, go to bit.ly/BYFdinner. Proceeds support Racine youth in the Boy Scouts of America.
Ugly Sweater Supper & Silent Auction: Norway Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Road, Norway, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Tickets cost $25 and includes cocktails, dinner and performance by A.J. The Animated Illusionist. There will be a silent auction and door prizes will be awarded. For tickets, go to norwaylutheranchurch/web-store or visit the church. Proceeds will benefit summer youth trips to Camp Amnicon in 2020.
DEC. 1
4th Fest Packer Party: Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. The $30 ticket fee and includes food, tap beer, Packer punch and one entry into a television raffle. Online sales close Nov. 25. Go to eventbrite.com. Tickets are also being sold at The Rhino Bar and Teezers.