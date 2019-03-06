“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
THROUGH MARCH 31
Studio Clean Out Sale: Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., will hold a studio clean out sale through March 31. Member artists are clearing out their studios and will will sell original art at a 40 percent discount or more. A wide variety of art is available. New sale items and mark downs will occur throughout the sale. Gallery hours are: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 262-635-9332 or go to artistsgalleryinracine.com.
MARCH 9
Meat & Cash Raffle: Buca's Bar and Grill, 4234 Douglas Ave., 1-5 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Featuring cash and meat raffles. Cash raffle tickets cost $20 and are limited. Sponsored by the Riders for Charity to benefit Project ALS and the Racine Zoological Gardens for the acquisition of a bald eagle for the zoo.
Raising Hopes with Talent: Siena Center auditorium, 5635 Erie St., Caledonia, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Raising Hopes features diverse performers of all ages competing for cash prizes. Winners are chosen using a formula that includes professional judges and audience votes. The event includes food and beverages, a silent auction, international bazaar and 50/50 raffle. Admission is $25, $10 for ages 6-13. There is no charge for ages 5 and younger. Proceeds benefit HOPES Center Inc.
Racine Literacy Council Open Door Event: Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., 5-9 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Tickets cost $50 each or $95 for a couple. The evening begins with a social reception and silent auction at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Guest speaker is Brian Niznansky, WTMJ4 meteorologist and a Racine native. The University of Wisconsin-Madison Mad Hatters a cappella group will entertain. Go to www.racineliteracy.com/open-door-event. Proceeds benefit the Racine Literacy Council.
Spaghetti Dinner & Auction: Cross Lutheran Church, 126 Chapel Terrace, Burlington, 5-9 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Tickets cost $10 and $5 for ages 6-12. There is no charge for ages 5 and younger. Dinner is served from 5-6:45 p.m.; a live pie auction starts at 7 p.m. The silent auction ends at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 10. Childcare will be available. Proceeds go towards youth and family ministry.
MARCH 10
Pancake Breakfast and Auction: Kansasville Grade School, 4101 S. Beaumont Ave., Dover, 8:30 a.m.-noon Sunday, March 10. There is no charge. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage. The event also includes a raffle, Kid's Fun Zone, an appearance by Cuddles the Clown, and silent and live auctions. Items up for bid include consignment art in the medium, spring lawn cleanup, 90 days of fitness, a children's wood picnic table, homemade clocks, and pies and cheesecakes.
SUNDAYS, MARCH 10-31
Sugarin' Off Pancake Breakfast: River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays, March 10-31. The menu includes pancakes with Wisconsin maple syrup, sausage and beverage. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-10. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. Following breakfast, participants can stroll through the sugar bush to observe how sugar maple trees are tapped and syrup is made.
MARCH 15
Grand Gala: Wines & Steins Around the World: Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave., 6:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, March 15. Featuring wine and beer tastings, beer and food from around the world, silent and live auctions and a live performance by the Trinity Irish Dancers. Tickets cost $65. Go to www.juniorleagueracine.org or call 262-770-5571. Proceeds benefit the Junior League of Racine’s charitable missions.
FRIDAYS, MARCH 15 & 22
Fish Fry: St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 3320 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays, March 15 and 22. The menu includes baked or fried cod, french fries, potato pancakes, coleslaw, applesauce, macaroni and cheese, bread and dessert. Costs are $11 for a three-piece meal, $9 for a two-piece meal and $5 for a children's cheesy mac plate.
FRIDAYS, MARCH 15-APRIL 12
Catfish Dinner: Greater Mount Eagle Baptist Church, 929 State St., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays, March 15-April 12. The menu includes fried catfish, spaghetti, coleslaw, bread and dessert. The cost is $12. Deliveries are available for dinners of five or more. Call 262-637-1606 to place a delivery order.
Fish Fry: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., 5-7 p.m. Fridays, March 15-April 12. The menu includes hand-battered fried cod or oven baked cod, french fries or potato pancakes, applesauce, coleslaw, bread, beverage and dessert. Costs are $10, $9 for seniors and $5 for ages 12 and younger. Pizza is available for $5. Beer, soda and bottled water will be sold.
MARCH 23
Susan G. Komen Fundraiser: Hiawatha Bar & Grill, 9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Features meat and gift basket raffles and a live auction. Proceeds benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation and its goals on fighting breast cancer.
Prime Rib Dinner & Gun Raffle: Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Cash bar starts 6 p.m., dinner is at 7 p.m. The prime rib dinner buffet includes prime rib, chicken, mostaccioli, and baked macaroni and cheese. Young Strings will perform throughout the night.
Dinner tickets cost $35 and includes an entry to win a Glock 19. Tables of 10 can be purchased for $330. Buy dinner tickets online at https://vow-primeribdinner.eventbrite.com (print and bring to dinner) or call 262-221-8350. Gun raffle tickets will cost $5 or five for $20. Some listed guns in the raffle are the grand prize of a Century Arms Red Army Standard VSKA 7.62x39, second prize of a KEL-TEC KSG and third prize of a Magnum Research Desert Eagle 1911G. There will also be 50/50 and basket raffles.
People who do not want dinner can attend with a $5 suggested donation at the door. Proceeds benefit veterans Outreach of Wisconsin and the James A. Peterson Veteran Village.
MARCH 31
Swedish Pancake Breakfast: St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 218 E. Chandler Blvd., Burlington, 8:30-11 a.m. Sunday, March 31. Donations will be accepted. The menu will include Swedish pancakes with lingonberries and strawberries, as well as Swedish potato sausage, and assorted breads and cheeses. Proceeds will benefit the Transitional Living Center and St. John the Divine.
APRIL 27
Swingin' Into Spring: A Night in the 1940s: Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., 6-11 p.m. Saturday, April 27, for ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $75 or $650 for a table of 10. Featuring dinner, dancing to the Jack Farina Big Band, 50/50 raffle, and rarely-seen artifacts from the Racine Heritage Museum's collection of Racine's 1940s homefront and war efforts on display. Period dress is encouraged. Dinner options are tenderloin beef tips with wild mushrooms, breast of chicken topped with spinach and cheese stuffing or a stuffed portabella (vegetarian). Entrees are gluten-free. Go to https://swinginintospring.eventbrite.com or call 262-636-3926. Proceeds benefit Racine Heritage Museum.
