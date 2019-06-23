“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
TODAY
Knights of Columbus Flag Lapel Pins: Members of Monsignor Anthony G. Weiler Assembly 1207 Knights of Columbus will be at Racine County businesses today, accepting donations in exchange for flag lapel pins in honor of Independence Day. The assembly uses proceeds to purchase flags for schools, cemetery displays, scout or youth groups and churches.
Rummage and Vendor Sale: Harvey Funk American Legion Post 494, 4226 Michel Court, Caledonia, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., today. Food and products will be available for purchase. There will also be a cash bar. Proceeds benefit American Legion.
Salad and Hat Affair Luncheon: Wayman AME Church, 424 N. Memorial Drive, noon, today. A variety of salads and desserts will be available. The program will also feature Wayman’s Praise Dancers. Those attending are encouraged to wear their favorite hat or cap. Keynote speaker Nancy Yarbrough, executive director of Fresh Start Learning Inc., will speak on human trafficking. Tickets cost $12 and can be purchased by calling Denise Gardner at 262-884-8882 or Lois Johnson at 262-498-4577. Hosted by the 151st Church Anniversary Committee.
Wine, Stein and Dine: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m., today. Tickets cost $50, $30 non-drinking (21 and older). Unlimited sampling from featured Wisconsin vendors. Go to www.racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
JULY 13
Rummage and Bake Sale: Cross Lutheran Church, 126 Chapel Terrace, Burlington, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, July 13. Rummage and bake sale featuring all-you-can-fit-in-a-bag sale for $1 from 2 to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Cross Lutheran Church.
A Cause for Paws: Dover Inn, 1909 N. Beaumont Ave., Dover, 1-5 p.m., Saturday, July 13. Meet the Milwaukee County House of Correction K-9 Unit and watch a K-9 demonstration. The event will also feature a meat raffle and silent auction. Proceeds benefit the needs of K-9s and their training equipment.
JULY 18
Cigar Dinner: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 5-10 p.m. Thursday, July 18. The event features hors d’oeuvres, gourmet formal dinner, cigars, live and silent auctions and animal encounters. Tickets cost $100 or $1,000 for a table of 10. Reservations are required by July 14. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo. Go to www.racinezoo.org.
