“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
NOV. 3-5
AAUW Used Book Sale: Lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd. (elevator available), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3; noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5. There is no admission fee. Most books will be priced between $1-$2. Other items for sale include puzzles, LPs, CDs and DVDs. Sponsored by the American Association of University Women with proceeds going to higher education for women.
NOV. 3
Uncorked Wine Walk: Through Downtown Union Grove, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, for ages 21 and older. Check-in from 9 a.m.-noon at the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove. The cost is $30. Participants will receive a commemorative glass, wristband, map and the chance to sample more than 20 wines and appetizers. Walkers will be placed in groups of 20. Go to https://uniongroveuncorked.eventbrite.com or call 262-878-4606 for tickets.
Antique Appraisal: Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., Waterford, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3. Items will be appraised by antique appraiser Mark Moran. People will need to register and pre-pay $15 per item for appraisal (two items per person). For restrictions, visit the library or go to www.markfmoran.com. There is no fee for spectators.
Rummage/Vendor Sale: American Legion Post 494, 4226 Michel Court, Caledonia (Franksville area), 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3. There is no admission fee.
NOV. 4
Bowling Down Memory Lane: Castle Lanes, 5615 Castle Court, noon Sunday, Nov. 4. Check-in is at 11:30 a.m. The $15 fee includes three games of bowling and shoe rental. There will be a raffle and 50/50 raffle. Register at http://ourharmonyclub.eventbrite.com. Proceeds will benefit Our Harmony Club, a respite care service program for seniors.
Joey's Hoedown for Hunger: Joey's West, 9825 Kraut Road, Caledonia (Franksville area), 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4. Admission is $20 and two nonperishable food items. There will live music by the Brian Daniels Band, beer, brats, burgers and celebrity pie-baking contest. Proceeds will benefit Racine County Food Band and Milwaukee Hunger Task Force.
NOV. 6
Election Day Bake Sales: Election Day bake sales will be held at these locations:
- Faithbridge Church, 10402 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6. Homemade baked goods will be sold. Benefits will be used for the mission projects of Faithbridge Church.
- Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 6. No-price bake sale to benefit Faithworks Food Pantry and Living Faith Mission and Ministry.
NOV. 10
Breakfast with the Authors: Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., 9 a.m. (check-in at 8:30 a.m.) Saturday, Nov. 10. Tickets cost $18 or $15 for Friends of the Racine Public Library. Featuring catered buffet breakfast, author presentations and book signings. Featured authors are Charles Tyler, Anita D'Abbraccio and Tiffany Stevenson, and Barbara Ali. Register by Nov. 3 online at rplfriends.org, at the library circulation desk or make check payable to Friends of the Racine Public Library and mail to Breakfast with the Authors, c/o Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., Racine, WI 53403 (include names of everyone in party).
Cookie Walk & Harvest Bazaar: Christ Church United Methodist, 5109 Washington Ave., 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. Choose from a variety of cookies and fill a box for $7 or $15. Homemade bakery, jams, jellies, jewelry and mittens will be sold.
Bake Sale and Auction for Missions & Holiday Fair: First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for silent auction, purchase of baked goods and gifts and viewing of items to be auctioned. The voice auction begins at 1 p.m. Items up for bid include holiday decorations, tickets to the theater and sports events, Green Bay Packers items, gifts for pets and humans, crafts, jewelry, gift certificates, gift baskets and stocking stuffers. Proceeds support Racine's Harvest Outreach Food Bank, Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, Care Net, Southeast Wisconsin Youth for Christ, Children of Promise and various local, national and international missions. Sponsored by the Christian Women Connection.
Fall Book Sale: Hedberg Library at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. The sale will feature books for children and young adults. Hardcover books cost $3 and paperbacks cost $1. Some books will be given away. Proceeds allow Carthage to expand its collection and to fund author visits to the campus.
Baklava Fundraiser: Racine Christian School, 912 Virginia St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. Baklava is a sweet pastry made from layers of fillo dough and filled with chopped walnuts. The cost is $10 per tray (10 to 15 pieces). Sponsored by the Armenian Relief Society, Racine Soseh Chapter. To order in advance, email baklavarolls@gmail.com or call 262-676-2097.
Casino Night: Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St., Kenosha, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. Cost to attend is $50 which includes appetizers, two free drinks, $200 "play" money for gaming tables, live music, silent auction, raffles and door prizes. This is a fundraiser for the continued restoration of the historic 90 year-old Rhode Center for the Arts and to pay down the debt incurred during a flood that took place the winter of 2013. Go to www.rhodecenter.org. Sponsored by Lakeside Players.
NOV. 11
Brunch with Santa: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11. Tickets cost $35 for adults and $25 for children. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Featuring brunch, crafts, animal encounters, photo with Santa and zoo entry. Go to www.racinezoo.org.
Horlick Cheer Pasta Dinner: Infusino's Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11. The cost is $10. There will be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Proceeds will benefit the Horlick Cheer and Stunt Team.
NOV. 13
Dine for Dogs and Cats: Yardarm Bar & Grill, 920 Erie St., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13. Special events from 6-8 p.m. include music by the County Crossing, WHS Ambassadogs, 50/50 raffle, basket raffles and a Snarly Craft Market. Ten percent of the proceeds from food sales will benefit the Wisconsin Humane Society to build a new shelter in Racine.
DEC. 6
Prime Rib Dinner: Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6. Chef prepared prime rib, potato, salad, vegetables, dinner rolls and selection of desserts will be served. The cost is $25. Advance tickets can be purchased by calling 262-633-0291 or 262-822-0955. Proceeds will go to Recreational Activities for the Developmentally Disabled (RADD) for a participant holiday party.
