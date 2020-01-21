“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
JAN. 25
Winter Ice Golf on Eagle Lake: Michael’s on the Lake, 3101 Eagle Road, Dover, noon-4 p.m. today. Registration is at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $10. There is no charge for ages 12 and younger. Featuring golfing on the ice and raffles. If the ice is not viable, activities will be still held. Raffle tickets cost $10 each or three for $20 for chance to win a pig and a freezer. Sponsored by the Dover/Kansasville Betterment Committee to benefit Love Inc. in Burlington.
Cribbage Tournament: St. Monica’s Senior Living, 3920 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia, 1 p.m. today. There is a $3 entry fee. Cash prizes will be awarded. Call 262-321-7138 to register.
JAN. 26
Cribbage for a Cause: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville, noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. The costs are $25 a person or $50 for a team of two. First- and second-place winners will receive cash prizes and a 50/50 raffle will be held. Call 262-221-7654 to register or pay at the foor. Proceeds will benefit Our Harmony Club, a nonprofit organization that offers alternative care to family caregivers.
You have free articles remaining.
Jammin’ for Cancer: Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St., 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. Admission is $10. Featuring live music by Mean Jake, 1-2:45 p.m.; Full Flavor, 3-4:45 p.m.; and Fall Hazard, 5-7 p.m. There will be raffles, a silent auction and food for sale. Proceeds benefit Ascension All Saints Hospital. Businesses can call 262-633-1138 to make an item, gift certificate or cash donation.
JAN. 31
Chili Winter Evening & Candlelight Trail: River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia, 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31. Hike (or ski if there is snow) the paths of River Bend guided by candlelight at no charge. Afterwards, gather around the fire to enjoy hot cocoa and sweet treats. Participants should bring their own equipment, or snowshoes and skis available to rent on a first-come basis for $10.
A chili dinner with meat and vegetarian options will be available and includes a beverage. The chili dinner costs $15 for adults and $6 for children ages 5-12. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. Wine and beer will be sold and there will be live music in the lodge. People can attend one or both events.
FEB. 1
Rock for Relay: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville, 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Tickets cost $10 or $25 with T-shirt. Live music will be provided by Luma Knotty, Identity Crisis, Bourbon House and Shelly Mack and The ReUnion. There will be drawings and a silent auction. Go to rte20.com for tickets. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.
FEB. 8
Animal Amore: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, for ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $55 each or $100 per couple. The evening includes champagne, open bar, appetizers, catered dinner, special presentation on “Wild Animal Love” (and how it’s similar or not to our own lives) and a raffle. Go to racinezoo.org for tickets. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.