THROUGH OCT. 5
Silent Auction: Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., through Friday, Oct. 5. The silent auction is an annual fundraising event to help support the nonprofit gallery celebrating its 20-year anniversary this year. People can bid on original art from gallery members. Bids start at $15 and must be submitted at an even dollar amount. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
SEPT. 29
All-You-Can-Eat Fish Boil: North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 Raynor Ave., Raymond, 3:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. The menu includes boneless skinless ocean cod with melted butter, new jacketed potatoes, boiled carrots, onions, beverage and homemade dessert. People will be able to watch the outdoor chefs at work while listening to live music. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $6 for children ages 6-11. There is no charge for ages 5 and younger.
SEPT. 29
Plant Sale: Shepherds Ministries Greenhouse, 1805 15th Ave., Union Grove, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. Plants for sale include chrysanthemums and other fall perennials. Sales will go to support training for individuals with intellectual disabilities. The sale will also be held Fridays (1-5 p.m.) and Saturdays (10 a.m.-2 p.m.), Oct. 19-27.
SEPT. 29-30
Rummage & Bake Sale: St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 6108 Braun Road, Mount Pleasant, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 29-30.
SEPT. 30
Ableskiver Breakfast: Veterans Center, 820 Main St., 8:30-11:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 30. Costs are $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 12 and younger. Sponsored by the honor degree of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1391. Proceeds will be used to fund various veteran projects.
Do Good with Burritos Fundraiser: Chipotle Mexican Grill, 5720 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30. People should mention the fundraiser when ordering. Thirty-three percent of proceeds will be donated to the American Diabetes Association.
OCT. 6
Rocktoberfest Fundraiser: Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St., 7 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Oct. 6. The event features live music by Blackwater, HIWATT — The WHO Tribute Band and Fall Hazard, as well as food, raffles and a silent auction. Admission is $10. The fundraiser will benefit Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Child Abuse Prevention and Camp Hometown Heroes.
Apple Pie Sale: Racine Christian Church, 912 Virginia St., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6. Pies cost $11. The 9-inche pies are individually boxed and are ready to bake or freeze. Pies can be ordered by calling 262-634-0961 or go to www.rcsonlinepayments.com. Pies can also be purchased on the day of the fundraiser by drive-up at the corner of Ohio Street and Kinzie Avenue until sold out.
Rummage Sale: St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 4701 Erie St., Caledonia, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6. Proceeds benefit the church.
OCT. 8-12
Nutman Sale: Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension — All Saints, which in turn supports program and equipment needs of Ascension, will sponsor a nutman sale offering 150 nuts, chocolates, snack mixes and candies. All forms of payment are accepted. Volunteers will also be taking orders for scrip (gift cards) and Milaeger’s holiday poinsettias. Hanging baskets and wreaths will also be available to order. The plant pickup day is Tuesday, Nov. 27.
The sale will be held in the Sturtevant Room (lower level), 3801 Spring St. Hours are:
Monday, Oct. 8 — 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 9 — 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Wednesday through Friday, Oct. 10-12 — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
OCT. 12
St. Matthew's Fish Boil: St. Matthew Catholic Church cafeteria, 9329 S. Chicago Road (Highway 32), Oak Creek, 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12. The menu includes boiled fish, potatoes, carrots and onions served with coleslaw, bread, homemade desserts and beverage. Advance tickets cost $10.50 for adults and are available at the church office. Tickets at the door cost $11 for adults and $4 for children ages 3-12. Call 414-762-4200 for more information.
OCT. 14
Purple Purse Pancake Breakfast: Dover Healing House, 23303 Church Road, Dover, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14. Tickets cost $8 in advance, $10 at the door. In addition to the pancake breakfast, there will be a craft fair, pie sale and family activities. Proceeds support the efforts of the Women's Resource Center. For advance tickets, call Lyn Hildenbrand at 262-633-3274, ext. 104, or email lyn@racinewrc.org.
OCT. 19
Wine Art Music Gala: Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19. Wine, micro-brews and specialty soda will be served. Live music will be provided by CSQ and local artists will display their work. There will be silent and live auctions, and raffles. Tickets cost $35. For tickets, go to http://racineclubhouse.org. Proceeds will benefit Racine Friendship Clubhouse.
OCT. 20
Turkey Dinner: Union Grove United Methodist Church/Bright and Beautiful Christian Childcare Center, 906 12th Ave., Union Grove, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. Tickets cost $13 for adults and carryouts, $6 for ages 5-10. Children 5 and younger eat free. Dinner includes roast turkey, whipped potatoes, gravy, stuffing, creamed green beans, corn, coleslaw, dinner rolls, cranberries, dessert (pie) and beverage. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 262-878-1248.
NOV. 10
Autumn Silhouette Gala: Faith Hope & Love, an organization dedicated to helping children in crisis throughout southeastern Wisconsin, will hold its annual black-tie fundraising event, Autumn Silhouette Gala, as a masquerade ball from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.
The evening will include an announcement from the founders of Faith Hope & Love, a catered dinner, live aerial artists, jazz music by the Kal Bergendahl Project, an art gallery and silent auction. The keynote speaker will be Dr. John DeGarmo.
Attire is black-tie and masks are encouraged. Early bird tickets cost $50 or $450 for a table of 10. After that, tickets cost $75 per person or $675 for a table of 10, and must be purchased by Nov. 1. For tickets, go to http://www.fhlforkids.org. Proceeds will benefit Faith, Hope and Love and its mission.
