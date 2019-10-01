“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
SUNDAY
Chili’n with RLC Chili Cook-Off: Great Hall of the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Tickets cost $20. There is no charge for ages 9 and younger. Local chefs will compete for a $100 "People's Choice" prize. Attendees will sample 10, 5-ounce chili samples with bread and toppings and then vote on their favorite sample. Beverages and desserts will also available. The first 25 families will receive a free pumpkin from Swan Pumpkin Farm. Proceeds benefit the Racine Literacy Council, which provides one-on-one and group instruction to hundreds of adults looking to improve their literacy skills.
FRIDAY
Fish Boil: St. Matthew's Parish, 9329 S. Chicago Road, Oak Creek, 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. The menu includes boiled fish and potatoes, carrots, onions, coleslaw, bread, homemade desserts, coffee and milk. Tickets cost $10.50 in advance, $11 at the door and for carryouts and $4 for children ages 3-12.
Jammin' 4 Jobs: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville, 6-10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Tickets cost $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Featuring live music by Shots 'N Ladders and Mixed Company. There will be 50/50 Raffles, raffle baskets, a gift card tree and donation table. Proceeds benefit Hands of Opportunity Community Guidance Program & Vocational Services to raise awareness for disability employment and programming funds. For tickets, go to ticketweb.com.
Trivia 4 Hope Spook-Quest: Kenosha Country Club, 500 13th Ave., Somers, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Registration costs $200 per team and $25 for spectators. Trivia teams may include four to eight adults, ages 21 and older. There will be pizza, a 50/50 drawing, silent auction and a costume contest with a $50 prize for the best comic book hero costume. To register by Oct. 5, call 262-658-8166 or email info@hopecouncil.org. Proceeds benefit the Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse.
OCT. 12
Pancake Breakfast: Batten International Airport, 3333 N. Green Bay Road, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 12. Tickets cost $7 for ages 13 older and $3 for ages 12 and younger. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and coffee. Presented by EAA Chapter 838.
Bunco Fundraiser: Moose Lodge, 5530 Middle Road, Caledonia, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Registration begins at 1 p.m. The cost is $20 (ages 21 and older) and includes pizza and snacks. The dice game requires no skill and no decision making. There will be two opportunities for $100 prizes: For most wins and most buncos. There will be a cash bar, 50/50 raffle and raffle prize baskets. Proceeds benefit the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization.
Fall Pork Chop Dinner: Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville, 3:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Tickets cost $15 for a two-chop dinner, $13 for a one-chop dinner or $15 for a four-chop package of already-cooked pork chops. Drive-through carryout is available. The menu includes flame-grilled pork chops, baked potato with butter or sour cream, buttered corn, coleslaw, chunky applesauce, carrots, pickles, rolls, lemonade, coffee and homemade pies, tortes, cakes and cupcakes. A bake sale will be held in the narthex. Advance tickets are recommended; call 262-878-2388 or go to yumc.org.
OCT. 18
Racine Friendship Clubhouse Gala: Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Tickets cost $40. The gala features art, live music by J.J. Tunes, live and silent auctions and raffles. Local artists will be display their work and some art will be available for purchase. Wine, beer and specialty soda will be available. Proceeds benefit Racine Friendship Clubhouse Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting people with mental illness. For tickets, call 262-636-9393 or go to racineclubhouse.org.
OCT. 19
Missions: Possible Fundraiser: Bella Vita Banquets, 34816 Geneva Road, Burlington, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Tickets cost $40 or $300 for a table of eight. The event will feature a gourmet dinner, music by DJ Bob Welninski, live and silent auctions and raffle baskets. The cash bar and silent auction will start at 5:30 p.m. Dinner and the live auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dinner includes a four-course buffet meal, gourmet dessert and beverages. Raffle tickets will be sold for $5 each or an arm’s length for $20. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ, 124 W. Washington St., Burlington. The church will use proceeds to benefit missions locally and globally.
OCT. 23
Wine Tasting Fundraiser: Liar's Club Bar, 492 N. Pine St., Burlington, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. Tickets cost $25 (ages 21 and older). Jen Grimme with Wines for Humanity will share her knowledge of wines. Featuring wine tasting, catered appetizers, drawings and raffles. For tickets, go to squareup.com/store/burlington-music-matters. Proceeds go to Burlington Music Matters Inc.
OCT. 25
Alpha Center Banquet: Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, 5-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Tickets cost $50 if purchased by Oct. 15, $75 after. Evangelist Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is the featured speaker. King is the director of Civil Rights for the Unborn for Priests for Life and will be joined by the Rev. Frank Pavone, national director of Priests for Life. Reservations are required. Go to AlphaCenter.RSVPify.com. Proceeds benefit Alpha Center, a pregnancy resource center at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
