What's Going On

ONGOING
Kiwanis Holiday Ornament Sale: The 2019 Kiwanis Clubs holiday ornament features Wells Brothers — a restaurant serving up award-winning pizza on Racine’s south side since 1921. Sale proceeds go toward the Kiwanis Holiday of Lights display through Dec. 31 at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
The colorful brass ornament costs $10 (cash only). Ornaments may be purchased at these locations: Castlewood Restaurant, Catrine’s Barber Shop, Dover Flag & Map, Lee’s True Value Hardware, Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, Racine Heritage Museum, Real Racine Visitor Center, Sew ‘n Save, Victory Lane Car Wash and Wells Brothers Restaurant. Limited quantities of past years’ ornaments (including the 2018 design of Kewpee Sandwich Shop) are also available. For more information, call Ollie Nielsen at 262-498-3459.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Calendar Raffle Sale: St. John Nepomuk Church is conducting its annual calendar raffle sale through Dec. 31. The price of each calendar is $25 and may be purchased from the parish office, 700 English St., or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1532 N. Wisconsin St. There are 365 chances to win. Drawing amounts are: Monday-Saturday, $25; Sunday, $50; New Year’s Day, 4th of July and Thanksgiving, $100, and Christmas, $500.
NOV. 23
Rummage & Vendor Sale: American Legion Post 494, 4226 Michel Court, Caledonia, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. There is no admission fee. Featuring vendors, rummage, food for sale, cash bar, pictures with Santa and making Christmas cards for hospitalized veterans.
Armenian Holiday Food Fair: St. Hagop Armenian Church, 4100 Newman Road, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Food for sale includes pilaf, lahmajoon, hummus, cheese puffs, katah, choreg/dzyloogs, sari burma, khurabia, luleh kebab plates and other Armenian delicacies. Prices range from $2 to $10. People may dine-in or purchase a carryout. Presented by the St. Hagop Armenian Church Auxiliary.
Spaghetti Dinner: Bartlett Youth Foundation, 1120 N. Stuart Road, Mount Pleasant, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Tickets cost $9 or $6 for ages 7 and younger. Proceeds support Racine youth in the Boy Scouts of America.
Ugly Sweater Supper & Silent Auction: Norway Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Road, Norway, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Tickets cost $25 and includes cocktails, dinner and performance by A.J. The Animated Illusionist. There will be a silent auction and door prizes will be awarded. Proceeds will benefit summer youth trips to Camp Amnicon in 2020.
NOV. 29
Oven Roasted Meatball Dinner: Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th St., Kenosha, 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29. Costs are $10 for adults and $5 ages 5-12. The menu includes oven roasted meatballs, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetables, coleslaw, homemade dinner rolls and homemade desserts. Fifty percent of the proceeds will benefit the James A. Peterson Veteran Village in Racine. Presented by the Kenosha Chapter Order of the Eastern Star.
DEC. 1
4th Fest Packer Party Fundraiser: Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, Sunday, Dec. 1. Doors open at 11 a.m.; game time is currently noon. The $30 fee includes food, beer, Packer punch and a chance to win one of 10, 55-inch televisions. Go to eventbrite.com or buy tickets at Rhino Bar, Teezers, Ron's Sports Pub, Joey's on Lathrop, Joey's on Taylor, Joey's West, Dickie's Bar, Buca's Bar & Grill and Marci's on Main.
Cookie Sale: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 3350 LaSalle St., is conducting its annual cookie sale. Cookies cost $8 for a 1-pound box. Orders should be placed in advance by calling 262-633-3281. Cookies can be picked up from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.