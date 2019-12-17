“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
ONGOING
Kiwanis Holiday Ornament Sale: The 2019 Kiwanis Clubs holiday ornament features Wells Brothers — a restaurant serving up award-winning pizza on Racine’s south side since 1921. Sale proceeds go toward the Kiwanis Holiday of Lights display through Dec. 31 at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
The colorful brass ornament costs $10 (cash only). Ornaments may be purchased at these locations: Castlewood Restaurant, Catrine’s Barber Shop, Dover Flag & Map, Lee’s True Value Hardware, Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, Racine Heritage Museum, Real Racine Visitor Center, Sew ‘n Save, Victory Lane Car Wash and Wells Brothers Restaurant. Limited quantities of past years’ ornaments (including the 2018 design of Kewpee Sandwich Shop) are also available. For more information, call Ollie Nielsen at 262-498-3459.
THROUGH SUNDAY
Half Off and More Art Sale: Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 2050 Wisconsin Ave., through Dec. 22. Hours are noon-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Prices start at $2.50. Art for sale includes drawings, paintings, sculpture, pottery and photography by artist members of cooperative gallery. Many works are matted and framed.
“Keep Christ in Christmas” Yard Signs and Car Magnets: Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Knights of Columbus Council 697 and Monsignor A.G. Weiler 4th Degree Assembly 1207 are selling “Keep Christ in Christmas” yard signs for $5. They are blue and white with the “Keep Christ in Christmas” slogan and a nativity scene. In addition, the Knights are making available black and white refrigerator magnets. They are 6 ½ inches by 7 inches, featuring a Nativity scene and the “Keep Christ in Christmas” slogan and cost $3.50. To make a purchase, contact Bill Frayer at 262-633-7887 or Steve Jansta at 262-554-6376.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Calendar Raffle Sale: St. John Nepomuk Church is conducting its annual calendar raffle sale through Dec. 31. The price of each calendar is $25 and may be purchased from the parish office, 700 English St., or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1532 N. Wisconsin St. There are 365 chances to win. Drawing amounts are: Monday-Saturday, $25; Sunday, $50; New Year’s Day, 4th of July and Thanksgiving, $100, and Christmas, $500.
DEC. 21
Christmas Cookie Walk: Br8kout Escape Rooms, 8700 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. The cost is $6 per pound. Cookies, brownies and cheesecake will be available, as well as pictures with Santa. Proceeds benefit Racine Theater Alumni.
JAN. 16
Dinner & Auction: Fundraiser for the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, Thursday, Jan. 16. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner to follow at 7 p.m. Food will be catered by Gooseberries Fresh Food Market. Tickets cost $50 and can be obtained by calling the Burlington Area Chamber at 262-763-6044.
JAN. 24
Trivia Night: Fundraiser for the Racine Literacy Council at Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar upper level room, 600 Main St., 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door. A team of eight costs $150. Aside from brainteasers and friendly competition, pizza and appetizers are included. There will be prizes and a raffle. Proceeds benefit the Racine Literacy Council, which works to increase the reading, writing and comprehension skills of Racine County adults. For tickets, go to racineliteracy.com or call 262-632-9495.