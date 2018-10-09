“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
OCT. 13
Fall Pork Chop Dinner & Bake Sale: Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Union Grove (elevator accessible), 3:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. A two-chop dinner costs $13 and a one-chop dinner costs $11. A four-chop package of already-cooked pork chops is available for $15. The menu includes flame-grilled pork chops, baked potato, buttered corn, coleslaw, chunky applesauce, carrots and pickles, dinner roll, lemonade and coffee, and homemade pies, tortes, cakes and cupcakes. Carryouts will be available. A bake sale will also be held.
OCT. 14
Purple Purse Pancake Breakfast: Dover Healing House, 23303 Church Road, Dover, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14. Tickets cost $8 in advance, $10 at the door. In addition to the pancake breakfast, there will be a craft fair, pie sale and family activities. Proceeds support the efforts of the Women’s Resource Center. For advance tickets, call Lyn Hildenbrand at 262-633-3274, ext. 104, or email lyn@racinewrc.org.
Ryane’s House of Hope Fundraiser: Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 3-12. The event will include a mostaccioli dinner, bake sale, children’s entertainment, raffles, and live music by Mike DeRose and Acoustic Horizon. Ryane’s House of Hope is a nonprofit organization in Racine that focuses on the housing needs for individuals in recovery from addiction.
OCT. 17
Hospice Alliance Dining for Donations: Mason's Eatery & Pub, 7000 74th Place, Kenosha, 11 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Oct. 17. Mention Hospice Alliance to the server and 15 percent of the sale including food, soda and liquor will go towards Hospice Alliance.
OCT. 19
Wine Art Music Gala: Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19. Tickets cost $35. Wine, micro-brews and specialty soda will be served. Live music will be provided by CSQ and local artists will display their work. There will be silent and live auctions, and raffles. For tickets, go to http://racineclubhouse.org. Proceeds will benefit Racine Friendship Clubhouse.
Silent Auction: Racine County Pony Club Equestrian Center, 5518 Highway 31, Caledonia, 4-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19. The silent auction includes buy-it-now options, complimentary wine and refreshments. The auction will close on Saturday, Oct. 20, after the dressage performance by Patricia Becker. Proceeds will be used to purchase a community riding program lesson horse.
OCT. 20
Turkey Dinner: Union Grove United Methodist Church/Bright and Beautiful Christian Childcare Center, 906 12th Ave., Union Grove, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. Tickets cost $13 for adults and carryouts, $6 for ages 5-10. Children 4 and younger eat free. Dinner includes roast turkey, whipped potatoes, gravy, stuffing, creamed green beans, corn, coleslaw, dinner rolls, cranberries, pie and beverage. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 262-878-1248.
OCT. 25-26
YWCA Dress for Success FLASH Sale: YWCA Dress for Success inside Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave., 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26. Women's clothing, shoes, handbags, jewelry, accessories, new and gently used name brand clothing and shoes will be sold.
OCT. 26
Missions Possible Fall Fundraiser: Veterans Terrace at Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26. In addition to the four-course buffet meal, gourmet dessert and beverages, there will be live musical entertainment, live and silent auctions, and raffle baskets. A cash bar and silent auction begins 6:30 p.m. Dinner is followed by the live auction. Entertainment will be provided by Mad Bark. Tickets cost $40; $300 for a table of eight. Advance tickets are available at Plymouth Church or The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine. For more information, call 262-763-6890. Proceeds will benefit the Plymouth Church missions team to support the local community, and more than 20 organizations and programs.
OCT. 27
Auction & Turkey Dinner: Burlington United Methodist Church, 857 W. State St., Burlington, 3:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. Doors and silent auction will open at 3:30 p.m., dinner is at 5 p.m., and live auction at 6 p.m. A sit-down Turkey Dinner will be served. Advance tickets cost $14 for adults and $7 for ages 6-12. Tickets cost $1 more at the door. Children 5 and younger eat free. For advance tickets, call the church office at 262-763-2288. Proceeds will support the ongoing ministries of the church both locally and worldwide through the global United Methodist Church.
NOV. 4
Bowling Down Memory Lane: Castle Lanes, 5615 Castle Court, noon (check-in at 11:30 a.m.) Sunday, Nov. 4. The $15 fee includes three games of bowling and shoe rental. There will be a raffle and 50/50 raffle. Register at http://ourharmonyclub.eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit Our Harmony Club, a respite care service program for seniors.
NOV. 10
Autumn Silhouette Gala: Faith Hope & Love, an organization dedicated to helping children in crisis throughout southeastern Wisconsin, will hold its annual black-tie fundraising event, Autumn Silhouette Gala, as a masquerade ball from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.
The evening will include an announcement from the founders of Faith Hope & Love, a catered dinner, live aerial artists, jazz music by the Kal Bergendahl Project, an art gallery and silent auction. The keynote speaker will be Dr. John DeGarmo.
Attire is black-tie and masks are encouraged. Early bird tickets cost $50 or $450 for a table of 10. After that, tickets cost $75 per person or $675 for a table of 10, and must be purchased by Nov. 1. For tickets, go to http://www.fhlforkids.org. Proceeds will benefit Faith, Hope and Love and its mission.
