What's Going On

ONGOING
Kiwanis Holiday Ornament Sale: The 2019 Kiwanis Clubs holiday ornament features Wells Brothers — a restaurant serving up award-winning pizza on Racine’s south side since 1921. Sale proceeds go toward the Kiwanis Holiday of Lights display through Dec. 31 at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
The colorful brass ornament costs $10 (cash only). Ornaments may be purchased at these locations: Castlewood Restaurant, Catrine’s Barber Shop, Dover Flag & Map, Lee’s True Value Hardware, Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, Racine Heritage Museum, Real Racine Visitor Center, Sew ‘n Save, Victory Lane Car Wash and Wells Brothers Restaurant. Limited quantities of past years’ ornaments (including the 2018 design of Kewpee Sandwich Shop) are also available. For more information, call Ollie Nielsen at 262-498-3459.
THROUGH DEC. 22
Half Off and More Art Sale: Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 2050 Wisconsin Ave., Nov. 30-Dec. 22. Hours are noon-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Prices start at $2.50. Art for sale includes drawings, paintings, sculpture, pottery and photography by artist members of cooperative gallery. Many works are matted and framed.
“Keep Christ in Christmas” Yard Signs and Car Magnets: Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Knights of Columbus Council 697 and Monsignor A.G. Weiler 4th Degree Assembly 1207 are selling “Keep Christ in Christmas” yard signs for $5. They are blue and white with the “Keep Christ in Christmas” slogan and a nativity scene. In addition, the Knights are making available black and white refrigerator magnets. They are 6 ½ inches by 7 inches, featuring a Nativity scene and the “Keep Christ in Christmas” slogan and cost $3.50. To make a purchase, contact Bill Frayer at 262-633-7887 or Steve Jansta at 262-554-6376.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Calendar Raffle Sale: St. John Nepomuk Church is conducting its annual calendar raffle sale through Dec. 31. The price of each calendar is $25 and may be purchased from the parish office, 700 English St., or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1532 N. Wisconsin St. There are 365 chances to win. Drawing amounts are: Monday-Saturday, $25; Sunday, $50; New Year’s Day, 4th of July and Thanksgiving, $100, and Christmas, $500.
DEC. 7
Cookie & Gift Walk: Burlington United Methodist, 857 W. State St., Burlington, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 7. Attendees will be able to choose from a variety of homemade cookies with payment by the pound. Also featured will be specialty items packaged in holiday wrapping (individually priced) and gifts, as well as decorated trees, wreaths, memorial sprays/bouquets, decorations, ornaments and novelty items. Rummage items will be sold. The Jingle Bell Cafe will offer coffee, hot tea, cocoa and cookie sampling. Proceeds go to church missions.
Holiday Boutique & Bake Sale: Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. For sale will be handcrafted holiday gifts; wreaths and sprays made from natural materials; fresh greens and pine cones; maple syrup; and packaged cookies, cakes and candies.
Cutout Cookie Decorating & Bake Sale: Burlington Senior Activity Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Attendees will purchase cookies to decorate. Decorating supplies will be provided. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance.
DEC. 8
Breakfast with Santa: Racine Masonic Center, 1012 Main St., 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Dec. 8. The cost is $10 or $5 for ages 3-12. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger.
Cookie Walk & Christmas Fair: St. Edward Catholic Church, 1425 Grove Ave., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Cookies will be sold in containers for $4, $8 and $13. Cream puffs and kringle will also be sold. The Christmas Fair features cash and gift basket raffles, craft table, Secret Santa Shop for children, children's games, old-fashioned cake walk and Grandma's Christmas Attic Table. Children will be able to visit with Santa.
Breakfast with St. Nicholas: St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 23209 Church Road, Dover, 9:15-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $7 for children. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger. Includes breakfast, Union Grove High School Carolers performing Christmas carols, St. Nicholas as Old English Father Christmas sharing stories. Children will receive a bag of treats.
Breakfast with Santa: Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets food court, 11211 120th Ave., Pleasant Prairie, 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Families will dine with Santa and then have a chance to take a picture with him. Santa will read two stories. To sign up, go to eventbrite.com.