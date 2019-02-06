“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
THROUGH MARCH 31
Studio Clean Out Sale: Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., will hold a studio clean out sale through March 31. Member artists are clearing out their studios and will will sell original art at a 40 percent discount or more. A wide variety of art is available. New sale items and mark downs will occur throughout the sale. Gallery hours are: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 262-635-9332 or go to artistsgalleryinracine.com.
FEB. 9
Scholarship Award Banquet & Valentine Ball: Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, Saturday, Feb. 9. Social hour, 5 p.m.; dinner, 6 p.m.; scholarship presentation, 7 p.m.; dance, 8:15 p.m. Admission is $35. The event will include silent auction, raffle and prizes. The guest speaker is Eric Gallien, superintendent of schools. Attire is semi-formal. Presented by Racine Local Businesses Inc. For tickets, call George Nicks, 262-880-4718; Jerry Wadlington, 262-930-6270, or Larry Foster, 262-939-1597.
FEB. 10
Chili and Salad Feed: American Legion Hall, 1027 New St., Union Grove. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10. There will also be barbecue, mac and cheese, a quilt raffle and gift baskets. Tickets cost $9.50 for ages 11 and older and $4.50 for ages 4-10. Sponsored by the Union Grove Lioness Club.
FEB. 13
Cutie Pie Sale: Ascension All Saints Health Pavilion lower level, 3801 Spring St., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13. Elsie Mae's cutie and mini pies and bloody mary mixes will be sold. Sponsored by the Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension-All Saints to benefit program, scholarship and equipment needs at Ascension-All Saints.
FEB. 16
Pasty Sale: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 3350 La Salle St., is taking orders for the annual pasty sale. Pasties cost $6 and can be ordered by calling 262-633-3281 or 262-639-5849. If no answer, leave a message with name, telephone number and number of pasties wanted. Pasty pick-up will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16.
Pour Some Love Fundraiser: The LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin is scheduled to hold its annual Valentine's Day event, Pour Some Love Fundraiser, from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Uncorkt, 240 Main St. The event will feature music, wine tasting, hors d'oeuvres and auctions. Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at lgbtsewi.org or call 262-664-4100 or 262-632-9463.
Vegas Night: Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., 7-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. The $5 admission fee includes $100 in “fun money” and a grand prize drawing entry to win a trip to Las Vegas and $500 cash. The evening will also include gaming tables, auctions, raffles, photo booth, live music by Night Wing and an Elvis impersonator, snacks and beverages. Sponsored by the Racine Founders Rotary Club.
FEB. 21
Don’t Drink the Paint Fundraiser: Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21. Featuring an evening of guided artistry. Participants will create a cherry blossom still-life portrait to take with them. Colors can be tailored to compliment their home’s decor. A light buffet will be served with one complimentary wine, beer or soda. Drawings will be held for door prizes throughout the evening. Tickets cost $45 and are on sale at the Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension All Saints Hospital gift shops through Feb. 12. Proceeds benefit VIP.
MARCH 2
Cozy Night at the Christmas House: Christmas House, 116 10th St., 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Tickets cost $50. Featuring comfort food and desserts, beverages and parlor games. For tickets, go to www.racinesymphony.org. Proceeds benefit the Racine Symphony Orchestra.
MARCH 9
Raising Hopes with Talent: Siena Center auditorium, 5635 Erie St., Caledonia, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Raising Hopes features diverse performers competing for cash prizes in an evening appropriate for all ages. Winners are chosen using a formula that includes professional judges and audience votes.
The event includes food and beverages, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door, $10 for ages 13 and younger. There is no charge for ages 5 and younger. Tickets are available at the HOPES Center, 521 Sixth St., from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and at the front desk of Siena Center during business hours. Proceeds benefit HOPES Center Inc., a nonprofit organization providing life-saving services to Racine area people experiencing homelessness.
MARCH 15
Grand Gala: Wines & Steins Around the World: Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave., 6:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, March 15. Featuring wine and beer tastings, beer and food from around the world, silent and live auctions, and a live performance by the Trinity Irish Dancers. Tickets cost $65. Go to www.juniorleagueracine.org or call 262-770-5571. Proceeds benefit the Junior League of Racine’s charitable missions.
MARCH 23
Prime Rib Dinner & Gun Raffle: Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Cash bar starts 6 p.m., dinner is at 7 p.m. The prime rib dinner buffet includes prime rib, chicken, mostaccioli and baked mac and cheese. Young Strings will perform throughout the night.
Dinner tickets cost $35 and includes an entry to win a Glock 19. Tables of 10 can be purchased for $330. Buy dinner tickets online at https://vow-primeribdinner.eventbrite.com (print and bring to dinner) or call 262-221-8350. Gun raffle tickets will cost $5 or five for $20. Some listed guns in the raffle are the grand prize of a Century Arms Red Army Standard VSKA 7.62x39, second prize of a KEL-TEC KSG and third prize of a Magnum Research Desert Eagle 1911G. There will also be 50/50 and basket raffles.
People who do not want dinner can attend with a $5 suggested donation at the door. Proceeds benefit eterans Outreach of Wisconsin and the James A. Peterson Veteran Village.
