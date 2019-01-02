“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
MONDAYS, JAN. 7-28
Dine to Donate: Texas Roadhouse, 6228 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant, 3:30-8 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 7-28. Texas Roadhouse will donate 10 percent of food purchases to the Racine Zoo.
JAN. 9-MARCH 31
Studio Clean Out Sale: Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., will hold a studio clean out sale Jan. 9 to March 31. Member artists are clearing out their studios and will will be selling original art at a 40 percent discount or more. A wide variety of art is available. New sale items and mark downs will occur throughout the sale. Gallery hours are: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 262-635-9332 or go to artistsgalleryinracine.com.
JAN. 12
Rock for Relay: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville, 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. Tickets cost $7 in advance at Route 20 or Malicki's Piggly Wiggly, or $10 at the door. This fundraiser for ages 18 and older will feature live music by King Fu Grips, Identity Crisis, Almighty Vinyl and Luma Knotty. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.
JAN. 13
Partners Cribbage Tournament for Fourth Fest: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville, 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. Cost is $25. Payment for the entire team must be included with sign up. Those interested can sign up and pay with PayPal at 4thfestracine@gmail.com or make checks payable to Fourth Fest of Greater Racine and mail to Fourth Fest Cribbage, 216 Blaine Ave., Racine, WI 53405.
Registration will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Each team will be assigned to a group and will play every other team in that group. After the group play the top teams will advance to the playoffs. Proceeds support Racine’s July 4 Fourth Fest parade and fireworks. For more information, contact Jim Guerrero at 262-498-7494 or Kevin Gonzalez at 262-939-0941.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.