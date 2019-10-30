“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
ONGOING
Kiwanis Holiday Ornament Sale: The 2019 Kiwanis Clubs holiday ornament features Wells Brothers — a restaurant serving up award-winning pizza on Racine’s south side since 1921. Sale proceeds go toward the Kiwanis Holiday of Lights display through Dec. 31 at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
The colorful brass ornament costs $10 (cash only). Ornaments may be purchased at these locations: Castlewood Restaurant, Catrine’s Barber Shop, Dover Flag & Map, Lee’s True Value Hardware, Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, Racine Heritage Museum, Real Racine Visitor Center, Sew ‘n Save, Victory Lane Car Wash and Wells Brothers Restaurant. Limited quantities of past years’ ornaments (including the 2018 design of Kewpee Sandwich Shop) are also available. For more information, call Ollie Nielsen at 262-498-3459.
THROUGH DEC. 4
Charity Fundraiser: The Willkomm Companies 10th annual Charity Fundraiser benefiting the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization and the Shalom Center of Kenosha will be held through Dec. 4. Employees at its 10 locations will ask customers for a $1 donation. Last year the Willkomm Companies raised $15,000 with each shelter receiving a check for $7,500.
NOV. 2
Children’s Book Sale: Hedberg Library at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. The sale will feature children’s and young adult books. Hardcover books cost $3 and paperbacks cost $1. Some free books will be available.
Auction for Missions, Bake Sale & Holiday Fair: First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., Saturday, Nov. 2. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for silent auction, purchase of baked goods and small gifts, refreshments and auction item viewing. The Voice Auction begins at 1 p.m. Items up for bid include holiday decorations, tickets to the theater and sports events, human and pet gifts, Packer items including a 100th anniversary autographed football, crafts, jewelry, gift certificates, gift baskets and stocking stuffers. Proceeds support Racine’s Harvest Outreach Food Bank, HALO, Care Net, Southeast Wisconsin Youth for Christ, Children of Promise and other local, national and international missions. Sponsored by the Christian Women Connection.
NOV. 2-4, 8-10
AAUW Racine Gigantic Used Book Sale: The lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd., Nov. 2-4 and 8-10. Hours are: Fridays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, noon-3 p.m.; and Nov. 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Books, CDs, LPs, DVDs, puzzles and games will be sold. Proceeds benefit the American Association of University Women.
NOV. 3
Packer Viewing Party Fundraiser: Hosted by Racine Fire Department's IAFF Local 321 at Main Hub, 1300 N. Main St., 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Free. Attendees can watch the Green Bay Packers take on the Los Angeles Chargers on a 14-foot outdoor viewing screen under a tent. Featuring a live DJ, 50/50 raffle and raffle prizes. Proceeds benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
NOV. 5
Kings & Convicts Beer and Wing Pairing: Main Hub, 1300 N. Main St., 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. Tickets cost $25. Each guest will receive four different Kings & Convicts beers paired various flavors of wings. For this event, Main Hub will feature two new wing sauces made with Kings & Convicts beer. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
NOV. 8
Choral Arts Society Trivia Fundraiser: Cortese's Banquet Hall, 1300 Sheridan Road, 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25. Featuring appetizers, unlimited pizza and raffles begin at 6 p.m., and trivia begins at 7 p.m. A cash bar will be available. America’s Pub Quiz is the trivia host. Team size is limited to eight players. People can also be assigned to a team at the event. There will be bucket and 50/50 raffles and a cork pull. To download a registration form, go to choralartsonline.org. The Choral Arts Society is a volunteer, auditioned community chorus of more than 65 singers.
NOV. 9
Cookie Walk & Harvest Bazaar: Christ Church United Methodist, 5109 Washington Ave. (north entrance), 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Choose from an assortment of cookies and fill a box for $7 or $15. The bazaar table will include homemade bakery, jams, jellies, jewelry and mittens.
Mark's Fight is our Fight Fundraiser: Racine Moose Lodge, 5530 Middle Road, Caledonia, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Tickets cost $10 in advance or $15 at the door. There is no charge for ages 12 and younger. Raffles, food, silent auction and games. Entertainment by Elvis entertainer John Van Thiel (5-7 p.m.) and Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers (8-10 p.m.), and DJ. Proceeds benefit Mark Hooper who has a rare medical condition and mounting medical bills.
Koss Family Foundation Fundraiser: George's Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. The cost is $10. The evening will feature live music by Mean Jake and The Stephen Hull Project.
Proceeds will benefit the the Koss Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization raising funds to help cancer patients in the Racine County area with non-medical bills. KFF was envisioned by Becky Koss after her husband Steve, an avid fisherman and family man, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January 2015.
NOV. 16
Give My Regards — A Broadway Gala for the Belle Ensemble: Uncorkt, 240 Main St., 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Tickets cost $75. Wine, beer, charcuterie and silent auction begin at 5:30 p.m. A catered dinner by Ivanhoe Pub and Eatery begins at 6:15 p.m. Singers of the Belle Ensemble will perform Broadway favorites, past and present. For tickets, go to belleensemble.org.
NOV. 21
Wine Tasting Fundraiser for RSO: Uncorkt, 240 Main St., 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Tickets cost $35 and “designated driver” tickets cost $15. Featuring appetizers and a wine tasting. Purchase tickets in advance at racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Proceeds from ticket sales and wine purchases made during this event support the Racine Symphony Orchestra’s operations, including its free music education programs.
