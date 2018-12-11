“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
THROUGH DEC. 16
Art Sale for the Holidays: Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 16. Artworks for sale will be exhibited in the Rainbow Room and include drawings, paintings, sculpture, pottery and photography by artists belonging to the cooperative gallery. Some artist-made ornaments and cards are offered at reduced prices for the holidays.
THROUGH DEC. 23
“Keep Christ in Christmas” Yard Signs and Car Magnets: Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Knights of Columbus Council 697 and Monsignor A.G. Weiler 4th Degree Assembly 1207 will again be selling “Keep Christ in Christmas” yard signs for $5. They are blue and white with the “Keep Christ in Christmas” slogan and a nativity scene. In addition, the Knights are making available black and white refrigerator magnets. They are 6 ½ inches by 7 inches, featuring a Nativity scene and the “Keep Christ in Christmas” slogan and cost $3.50. “Keep Christ in Christmas” window decals are available for $3.50 for a sheet of three decals. To make a purchase, contact Bill Frayer at 262-633-7887 or Steve Jansta at 262-554-6376.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Calendar Raffle Sale: St. John Nepomuk Church is conducting its annual calendar raffle sale through Dec. 31. The price of each calendar is $25 and may be purchased from the parish office, 700 English St., or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1532 N. Wisconsin St. There are 365 chances to win. Drawing amounts are: Monday-Saturday, $25; Sunday, $50; New Year’s Day, 4th of July and Thanksgiving, $100, and Christmas, $500.
DEC. 15
Baklava Fundraiser: St. Hagop Armenian Church, 4100 N. Newman Road, Mount Pleasant, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. Baklava is a sweet pastry made from layers of fillo dough and filled with chopped walnuts (take and bake or freeze). The cost is $10 per tray (10 to 15 pieces). Sponsored by the Armenian Relief Society, Racine Soseh Chapter, a nonprofit humanitarian organization serving local, national and international relief efforts.
Spaghetti Supper & Pie Auction: Kansasville Rescue & Fire Department, 23730 Durand Ave., Dover, 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. Tickets cost $9 for adults and $5 for ages 4-12. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger. A silent auction will be held and children can have their picture taken with Santa. Sponsored by Kansasville Fire & Rescue.
DEC. 16
Adalyn Krupkowski Fundraiser Packer Party: A Packer party fundraiser is scheduled to be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, for Adalyn Krupkowski, 5-year-old daughter of Chris and Michelle Krupkowski of Racine, who has been diagnosed with Parry-Romberg syndrome. It will be held at Old Settlers Inn, 1500 15th Ave., Union Grove.
Donations will be accepted at the door for the raffles and silent auction items which include a signed Packers football and Brewers baseball. The event will also include food, refreshments, snacks, treats and entertainment by soloist Cheryl McCrary. The family is also looking for anyone who can help donate their face-painting skills as a children's activity. There will be special surprise guest appearances.
Parry-Romberg syndrome is a rare acquired disorder characterized by slowly progressive shrinkage (atrophy) of the skin and soft tissues on half of the face (hemifacial atrophy). Krupkowski's first surgery was on Nov. 29 at American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison. She will require a second revision surgery in six months.
Monetary donations can also be made via the website, www.gofundme.com/addies-army or checks written out to Addie’s Army. To help in any other way or for more information, call Jenea Nolan at 262-206-1968 or email jenea.nolan@gmail.com.
Camp Timber-Lee Fundraiser: Barnes & Noble, 2710 S. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 16. Activities include raffle basket giveaways, wrapping station, Christmas card making station to donate to local veterans, and LEGO and coloring station. The Gifford strings will play from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Santa will make an appearance from noon-3 p.m. reading stories, handing out candy canes, taking pictures and singing carols. Mention Gifford Elementary School at time of checkout and 10 percent of sales will go towards a three-day overnight educational retreat for fifth-grade students to attend Camp Timber-Lee.
DEC. 17-21
Nutman Sale: Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension — All Saints, which in turn supports program and equipment needs of Ascension, will sponsor a nutman sale in the All Saints Hospital Sturtevant Room (lower level), 3801 Spring St., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17; and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 18-20, and 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21. The sale offers 150 nuts, chocolates, snack mixes and candies. All forms of payment are accepted. Proceeds are also used for academic scholarships for associates and high school seniors.
JAN. 13
Partners Cribbage Tournament for Fourth Fest: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville, 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. Cost is $25. Payment for the entire team must be included with sign up. Those interested can sign up and pay with PayPal at 4thfestracine@gmail.com or make checks payable to Fourth Fest of Greater Racine and mail to Fourth Fest Cribbage, 216 Blaine Ave., Racine, WI 53405. Registration will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Each team will be assigned to a group and will play every other team in that group. After the group play the top teams will advance to the playoffs. Proceeds support Racine's July 4 Fourth Fest parade and fireworks. For more information, contact Jim Guerrero at 262-498-7494 or Kevin Gonzalez at 262-939-0941.
