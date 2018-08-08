“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to Loreen.Mohr@journaltimes.com.
THROUGH OCT. 5
Silent Auction: Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., through Oct. 5. The silent auction is an annual fundraising event to help support the nonprofit gallery that is celebrating its 20-year anniversary this year. People can bid on original art from gallery members. Bids start at $15 and must be submitted at an even dollar amount. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
AUG. 11
HOPE Safehouse Fundraiser: George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11. George’s will sell tacos from 1 to 5 p.m for $2 each or three for $5, with proceeds after food cost being donated to HOPE Safehouse. There will also be live music from 2 to 5 p.m. featuring solo acoustic shows by with Ralph Woods and Willy Welch, a beer tasting tent ($5 separate donation) by Racine Brewing Co., raffles, a silent auction, and bakery and merchandise for sale, as well as a meet-and-greet with HOPE Safehouse dogs and cats. Proceeds benefit HOPE Safehouse, a nonprofit, all-volunteer animal care organization dedicated to the care and re-socialization of lost, injured, neglected and abandoned pets. Go to www.hopesafehouse.org.
Rummage on the Avenue: Christ Church United Methodist, 5109 Washington Ave., 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11. A variety of items donated by church members will be sold. There will also be vendors, a bake sale and hot dogs sold for lunch.
Oonagh Dwyer Fundraiser: Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11. Featuring live music by the Hammered Brass Band, raffle and silent auction. The $20 admission fee includes pizza and soda. Proceeds will go to Oonagh Dwyer, a 49-year-old former Racine resident who is in need of a kidney transplant. Dwyer, of Denver, Colo., and daughter of Dr. Sean and Geraldine Dwyer of Racine, was diagnosed with stage 5 chronic kidney disease. A Go Fund Me account has been established for Dwyer. Go to www.gofundme.com/oonagh-needs-a-new-kidney.
AUG. 12
Pork Chop Dinner & Auctions: St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 23211 Church Road, Dover, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12. Featuring live music, classic tractor show, live auction at 12:30 p.m., silent auction, garden tractor, four wheel pull, antique tractor show, farmers market, pie auction at 1:30 p.m. and bake sale. Children’s activities will include games, petting zoo, bouncy house and kids tractor pedal pull with signup at 1 p.m. Dinner is served from noon to 5 p.m. Costs are: Two pork chop dinner, $13; one pork chop dinner, $11. Carryouts will be available.
AUG. 14
Election Day Bake Sale: Faithbridge Church, 10402 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14. Homemade baked goods and complimentary coffee. Benefits will be used for the mission projects of Faithbridge Church.
AUG. 18-19
Shoot and World Dragon Shooting Day Benefit: Racine Instinctive Bowmen, 14403 50th Road, Sturtevant, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 18-19. The benefit will include door prizes and novelty shoots, and a pig roast from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Benefit for the Faith, Hope & Love child support group in Racine.
AUG. 19
Riders for Charity Community Picnic: Joey's West, 9825 Kraut Road, Caledonia, 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19. The picnic will include live music by A Touch of Gray, food and drink for sale, 50/50 raffle and card draws. There is no admission fee. Proceeds benefit Project ALS and the Racine Zoo.
AUG. 25
Whiskers & Whiskey Fundraiser: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25. The cost is $75. Featuring hors d’oeuvres, gourmet dinner, whiskey sampling, silent auction, animal encounters and a big cat chat from the zoo’s Animal Care Dept. For reservations, go to www.racinezoo.org. Proceeds beneﬁt the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
Taylor Skendziel Memorial and Fundraiser Ride: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville, Saturday, Aug. 25. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. Costs are $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. Those who do not want to ride can attend at 2 p.m. for $10 (includes food). Ride stops include Witts End, Papa Stache, Dirty Hoe Saloon and Route 20. There will be raffles and a silent auction. Hosted by the Wisconsin Axeman Motorcycle Club Chapter 2. Proceeds will go to a scholarship fund in memory of Taylor Skendziel, a 17-year-old Sturtevant girl who died as the result of a car accident in 2016. To make a benefit donation, call 262-914-8018.
AUG. 26
Farm-to-Table Dinner: Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, Caledonia, 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26. Featuring local, seasonal dishes made by Racine chefs and led by Scott Sebastian of Sebastian's. This adult only event costs $100 and includes appetizers and cocktails, wine and a multiple-course sit-down dinner. Register at www.ecojusticecenter.org.
SEPT. 8
Zoo Debut: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 5 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Sept. 8. Costs are $125 by Aug. 13 or $140 Aug. 14-31. Dining and dancing under the stars at Racine’s premier dinner dance. The theme is “A Beastly Ball." Seated dinner by Catering by Danny at Hickory Hall, open bar, music and entertainment by Exciting Events, live and silent auctions and raffles. Attire is formal/black tie. Go to www.racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9312. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
SEPT. 14
Cookin' Out with the K-9s Public Art Auction: Johnson Foundation at Wingspread, 33 E. Four Mile Road, Wind Point, 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14. Tickets are $40 each or two for $75 (food and cocktails included). Public art auction of the statues in the Downtown Racine Corp.'s public art display, "K-9 Heroes of Racine County." Online bidding of the 25 dogs is live at www.racinedowntown.com/auctions. In addition to the live auction, the evening includes live music, food and cocktails and meeting the K-9s with their handlers. For tickets, call 262-634-6002 or email Lfarrington@racinedowntown.com.
