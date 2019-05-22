“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
THROUGH JUNE 8
Spring Plant Sale: Greenhouse at Shepherds College, 1805 15th Ave., Union Grove, 10 a.m.-2 today, May 27 and June 3-8, and 1-5 p.m. Friday, May 31. Shepherds College horticulture students have grown a wide variety of annuals, perennials, herbs and vegetables for sale. People should bring their own boxes to transport plants. Proceeds help students with intellectual disabilities at Shepherds College gain specialized training for careers in the field of horticulture.
MAY 25
Hot Rods & Hogs for Heroes: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville, 2-7 p.m. today. Admission is $12. The event for ages 18 and older features a car and bike show, raffles and vendors. Car and bike registration is from 2-4 p.m.; judging for Best in Show and People’s Choice is at 6 p.m. Live rock music will be provided by Krank Daddies of Chicago and Three Left of southeast Wisconsin. American Vengeance Tattoo Co. will be on site with a mobile tattoo shop and there will be a bikini bike wash with Stino from 95.1 WIIL Rock. Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin will have a tiny home they build for homeless vets on site. A portion of the proceeds will go to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.
MAY 28-31
Nutman Sale: Sturtevant Room of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, May 28; 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, May 29-30; and 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, May 31. Nuts, chocolates, snack mixes, candies, and dip and soup mixes will be sold. Proceeds will benefit the Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension All Saints.
MAY 30-31
Fundraising Paint Nights: The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave., 6-9 p.m. Thursday, May 30, and 2:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, May 31. Attendees will receive up to three paint colors and geometric shape stencils to create any design on a blank 12-inch by 12-inch wooden square. One drink and snacks are included. A cash bar will be available. After several hundred squares have been painted, each will be artistically combined to form Uptown’s largest mural which will be displayed along Washington Avenue.
Ticket cost $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Discounts will be given for students and groups of 20 or more. For tickets, go to eventbrite.com or visit The Branch at 1501 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organized by What’s Up Racine, Visioning a Greater Racine and The Branch at 1501, proceeds will benefit the Uptown beautification and revitalization as well as the Art for Uptown movement.
JUNE 1
Native Plant Sale: Pike Creek Horticulture Center at Gateway Technical College, 3520 30th Ave., Kenosha, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Native plants, trees and shrubs will be sold. Presented by the Wild Ones Root River Chapter.
Spaghetti Dinner: Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 Six Mile Road, Caledonia, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, June 1. The cost is $10 for adults, $9 for ages 55 and older and $7 for ages 3-12. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. The menu includes spaghetti, meatballs, bread, salad, coffee and milk. Other beverages and desserts will be sold. Carryouts will be available. Those who purchase tickets in advance receive a $1 discount. For tickets and more information, call the church office at 262-639-1277. Proceeds will benefit the Prince of Peace youth to attend the 2019 National Youth Gathering in Minneapolis.
JUNE 5
World Wine Wednesday: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5. The cost is $30, $20 for non-drinking. Tickets include unlimited sampling of wine, a Racine Zoo stemless wine glass souvenir, two drink tickets and hors d'oeuvres. For tickets, go to www.racinezoo.org. Tickets are not available at the door. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
