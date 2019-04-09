“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
THROUGH APRIL 30
Plant Sale: Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. (RNW) is taking orders through April 30 for locally grown annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables and flowers displayed in hanging baskets. Held for more than 20 years, this plant sale is a spring tradition as well as long-standing fundraising event for RNW.
Orders can also be placed online at www.racinenw.com/flower_sale. Forms are also available at Racine Neighborhood Watch, 800 Center St., Room 316, or by calling 262-637-5711. Prices start at $2. Delivery for a fee or free pickup will be Saturday, May 18.
Proceeds from the sale support RNW’s mission to work with residents to create safe, friendly and attractive neighborhoods in Racine.
APRIL 13-14
Pancake Breakfast: EAA Chapter 838 at Batten International Airport, 3239 N. Green Bay Road, 8 a.m.-noon. Saturday and Sunday, April 13-14. Tickets cost $7 for adults and $3 for children. The event will include aircraft displays and the chapter museum will be open. Singer Cheryl McCrary will provide entertainment. Youth ages 8-17 can participate in a free plane ride on Saturday (arrive by 8:45 a.m.).
APRIL 13
Rummage and Bake Sale: Racine Assembly of God, 1325 Airline Road, Mount Pleasant, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 13. A bag sale starts at noon. Proceeds will benefit camp for kids in Racine County foster care system through Royal Family Kids Camps. Go to www.racine.royalfamilykids.org.
Community Rummage Sale: Kimissis Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Road, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Items for sale include clothing, purses, baby items, housewares, electronics, jewelry, shoes, linens, toys and games. Also featuring a library corner, boutique clothing racks and still-tagged new items. Sponsored by the Ladies Philoptochos Society as a ministry of the church.
Country Cook’n Salad Luncheon: North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 124th St., Raymond, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 13. The menu includes an all-you-can eat salad buffet. Tickets cost $12, $6 for ages 4-12. A bake and vendor sale will be held 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. For reservations for groups of eight or more, call Barb Welch at 262-498-0393.
APRIL 14
Pancake and Sausage Breakfast: St. John Nepomuk Church, 1923 Green St. (use silver doors on east side of school building), 8 a.m.-noon. Sunday, April 14. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes with topping bar as well as scrambled eggs, sausage links, coffee, milk and juice. The cost is $10. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. Sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 105.
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: Racine Masonic Center, 1012 Main St., 8 a.m-noon. Sunday, April 14. Costs are $8 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 3-12. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Breakfast includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage and beverages. Participants can visit with the Easter bunny and take pictures. Supported by Racine Bethel No. 22 Job's Daughters International and Racine Chapter DeMolay.
Aebleskiver Brunch: Bethania Lutheran Church, 4120 Wright Ave., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, April 14. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 3-12. There is no cost for ages 2 and younger. The menu includes aebleskivers, fresh fruit, and coffee or milk. Additional aebleskivers will be sold. Carryouts are available.
APRIL 18
Mostaccioli Madness Dinner: Infusino's Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 18. Advance tickets cost $12.50 for adults, $10.50 for children ages 6-12 and $7 for children ages 2-5. There is no charge for ages 1 and younger. Tickets cost $2 more at the door. The menu includes mostaccioli, meatballs, tossed salad and bread. There will be a DJ, dancing, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, bake sale, cash bar, children's games and raffles. There will also be special guest appearances by SpongeBob Squarepants and Patrick Star. Proceeds will go to classroom security and child learning materials. For advance tickets, call 262-636-8051.
APRIL 19
Fish Fry: St. Patrick’s Cristo Rey Hall, 1111 Douglas Ave., 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, April 19. The menu includes: Mojarra frita dinner, $10; cod dinner, $9; shrimp dinner, $10; and tostadas de Ceviche, $3. Beer and soda will be sold. Orders can be placed in advance by calling 262-898-5666.
APRIL 20
Easter Egg Hunt and Pancake Breakfast: Village of Sturtevant, 2801 89th St., Sturtevant, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, April 20. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for children. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. The breakfast will include a visit with the Easter bunny, art and coloring, and participants can crawl through the fire department's smoke house. The egg hunt is scheduled to start at 10 a.m., rain or shine. Proceeds will benefit under-budgeted activities and events in Sturtevant.
APRIL 27
Swingin’ Into Spring: A Night in the 1940s: Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., 6-11 p.m. Saturday, April 27, for ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $75 or $650 for a table of 10 and can be purchased until April 16. Featuring dinner, dancing to the Jack Farina Big Band, 50/50 raffle, and rarely-seen artifacts from the Racine Heritage Museum’s collection of Racine’s 1940s homefront and war efforts on display. Period dress is encouraged. Dinner options are tenderloin beef tips with wild mushrooms, breast of chicken topped with spinach and cheese stuffing or a stuffed portabella (vegetarian). Entrees are gluten-free. Go to https://swinginintospring.eventbrite.com or call 262-636-3926. Proceeds benefit Racine Heritage Museum.
Koss Family Foundation Fundraiser: George's Tavern, 1201 N. Main St. 7-11 p.m. Saturday, April 27. The cost is $10. Featuring live music by Fall Hazard and Full Flavor. A 50/50 raffle will be available. Proceeds will benefit the Koss Family Foundation to help those fighting cancer pay everyday living expenses.
