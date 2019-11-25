“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
Kiwanis Holiday Ornament Sale: The 2019 Kiwanis Clubs holiday ornament features Wells Brothers — a restaurant serving up award-winning pizza on Racine’s south side since 1921. Sale proceeds go toward the Kiwanis Holiday of Lights display through Dec. 31 at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
The colorful brass ornament costs $10 (cash only). Ornaments may be purchased at these locations: Castlewood Restaurant, Catrine’s Barber Shop, Dover Flag & Map, Lee’s True Value Hardware, Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, Racine Heritage Museum, Real Racine Visitor Center, Sew ‘n Save, Victory Lane Car Wash and Wells Brothers Restaurant. Limited quantities of past years’ ornaments (including the 2018 design of Kewpee Sandwich Shop) are also available. For more information, call Ollie Nielsen at 262-498-3459.
THROUGH DEC. 22
"Keep Christ in Christmas" Yard Signs and Car Magnets: Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Knights of Columbus Council 697 and Monsignor A.G. Weiler 4th Degree Assembly 1207 are selling “Keep Christ in Christmas” yard signs for $5. They are blue and white with the “Keep Christ in Christmas” slogan and a nativity scene. In addition, the Knights are making available black and white refrigerator magnets. They are 6 ½ inches by 7 inches, featuring a Nativity scene and the “Keep Christ in Christmas” slogan and cost $3.50. To make a purchase, contact Bill Frayer at 262-633-7887 or Steve Jansta at 262-554-6376.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Calendar Raffle Sale: St. John Nepomuk Church is conducting its annual calendar raffle sale through Dec. 31. The price of each calendar is $25 and may be purchased from the parish office, 700 English St., or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1532 N. Wisconsin St. There are 365 chances to win. Drawing amounts are: Monday-Saturday, $25; Sunday, $50; New Year’s Day, 4th of July and Thanksgiving, $100, and Christmas, $500.
NOV. 30-DEC. 22
1/2 Off and More Art Sale: Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 2050 Wisconsin Ave., Nov. 30-Dec. 22. Hours are noon-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Prices start at $2.50. Art for sale includes drawings, paintings, sculpture, pottery and photography by artist members of cooperative gallery. Many works are matted and framed.
DEC. 1
4th Fest Packer Party Fundraiser: Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, Sunday, Dec. 1. Doors open at 11 a.m.; game time is currently noon. The $30 fee includes food, beer, Packer punch and a chance to win one of 10, 55-inch televisions. Go to eventbrite.com or buy tickets at Rhino Bar, Teezers, Ron’s Sports Pub, Joey’s on Lathrop, Joey’s on Taylor, Joey’s West, Dickie’s Bar, Buca’s Bar & Grill and Marci’s on Main.
Cookie Sale: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 3350 LaSalle St., is conducting its annual cookie sale. Cookies cost $8 for a 1-pound box. Orders should be placed in advance by calling 262-633-3281. Cookies can be picked up from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.
DEC. 4
Uniform and Footwear Sale & Gift Card Christmas Tree Raffle: Ascension All Saints Hospital Racine Room, 3801 Spring St., 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. Brand-name scrubs, uniforms, footwear and accessories manufactured for the healthcare industry will be sold. Prints, novelty and holiday themes will be available as well as shoes, lab coats and accessories. All forms of payment are accepted (5% discount applied when paying by cash). Donations of gently used scrubs will be accepted for the YWCA’s Dress for Success program.
A Gift Card Christmas Tree Raffle will also be held. Tickets cost $1 each or six for $5. More than $330 in gift cards from Kohls, Panera, Target, etc., are currently on the tree. More may be added prior to the Dec. 13 drawing.
Rely Discount Cards will be sold for $15 (cash only). Go to RelyLocalKR.com for more information.
A portion of the proceeds for each of the sales will benefit the Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension All Saints (VIP) which in turn supports the program and equipment needs, and provides scholarships to associates and local high school students.
DEC. 6
Caledonia Conservancy Holiday Fundraiser: Racine Masonic Center, 1012 Main St., 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Tickets cost $45 in advance or $50 at the door. Eight wine/beer sampling tickets are included as well as a variety of hot and cold appetizers, and holiday cookies. A guided tour of the “haunted” mansion will be available for $5. Wine can also be purchased and there will be craft beer, non-alcoholic beverages and a cash bar. The Pat Crawford Jazz Quintet will provide music. A silent auction will be held. To purchase tickets, go to caledoniaconservancy.org or call Suzi Zierten at 262-498-4993. Proceeds support the Caledonia Conservancy.
DEC. 7
Cookie & Gift Walk: Burlington United Methodist, 857 W. State St., Burlington, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 7. There is no admission fee. Attendees will be able to choose from a variety of homemade cookies with payment by the pound. Also featured will be specialty items packaged in holiday wrapping (individually priced). Visitors can stroll down Kandy Kane "Gift" Lane and shop for unique one-of-a-kind gifts and handmade items. Additionally, there will be a variety of decorated trees, wreaths, memorial sprays/bouquets, decorations, ornaments and novelty items. Christmas rummage will be sold in The Generosity Shop and the Angel's Attic Resale will include clothing, shoes, purses, jewelry, furniture, lamps, home accents and antiques. The Jingle Bell Cafe will offer coffee, hot tea, cocoa and cookie sampling. Proceeds go to church missions.
DEC. 8
Breakfast with St. Nicholas: St. Mary's Catholic Church, 23209 Church Road, Dover, 9:15-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $7 for children. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger. Includes breakfast, Union Grove High School Carolers performing Christmas carols, St. Nicholas as Old English Father Christmas sharing stories. Children will receive a bag of treats.