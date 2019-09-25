“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
THROUGH OCT. 4
Silent Art Auction Fundraiser: Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., through Friday, Oct. 4. Art donated by members will be auctioned off through silent bids starting at $15. To place a bid, people should visit the gallery during open hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
SEPT. 28
Bake Sale: West Racine Farmers Market, 1128 West Blvd., 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 28. The Wednesday Optimist Club will use bake sale proceeds for scholarships and youth programs.
All-You-Can-Eat Fish Boil: North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 Raynor Ave., Raymond, 3:30-8 p.m. today. The menu includes boneless skinless ocean cod, new jacketed potatoes, boiled carrots and onions, homemade coleslaw and dessert. Coffee, milk and lemonade will be available. Attendees will be able to watch the outdoor chefs at work while listening to live music. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $6 for children ages 6-11. There is no charge for ages 5 and younger.
SEPT. 29
Miniature Golf Fundraiser: Mulligan’s Pub & Eatery, 6633 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. There will be miniature golf, raffles and games. Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center will benefit from the fundraiser when participants mention the organization.
Horlick Football Pasta Dinner Fundraiser: Infusino's Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. The cost is $12. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. Featuring a basket raffle, silent auction and bake sale. Carryouts will be available. Proceeds benefit the Horlick High School football teams.
OCT. 4
10-4 Good Buddy Customer Appreciation Event: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. This fundraiser for United Way of Racine County features live music by the Eddie Van Zant Band. Van Zant is a descendant of the iconic Van Zant family, as well as a cowboy and country music man. General admission is $10, the VIP standing section is $30 and the VIP seated section is $35. The VIP Seated Section features a meet and greet with Van Zant. For tickets, go to www.rte20.com or call 262-240-4834.
OCT. 5
Apple Pie Sale: Racine Christian School, 912 Virginia St., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. The cost is $12 per pie. A drive through will be available. To order pies in advance, call 262-634-0961. Proceeds benefit Racine Christian School.
Bethany Apartments Fundraiser: Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Tickets cost is $20. The keynote speaker is Agnes Kirby. To register, go to bethanyapartments.org/fall-event. The event recognizes Domestic Violence Month and emphasizes the more than 29 years that Bethany Apartments has provided services for survivors of domestic violence. Proceeds benefit Bethany Apartments.
Rocktoberfest Fundraiser 2019: Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St., 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. The cost is $10. The event will feature live music by The Yard Dogs, 7-8:15 p.m.; Blues Rock Band, 8:45-10 p.m.; Atomik Punk, 10:30-11:45 p.m. There will be raffle prizes, a 50/50 raffle and silent auction. Food will be available. Proceeds benefit the Trinity Equestrian Center Veteran Wellness Program and the University of Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center.
OCT. 6
Packers Tailgate with LeRoy Butler: Main Hub, 1300 N. Main St., 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Featuring an outdoor viewing screen, bouncy house, a DJ before and after the game, silent auction and 50/50 raffle. The $10 ticket fee includes two drinks. Attendees can take a photo with LeRoy Butler at the Lambeau Leap wall for a $100 fee. There will be 25 photo opportunities available. Proceeds benefit Cops 'N Kids Reading Center.
OCT. 11
Jammin' 4 Jobs: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville, 6-10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Tickets cost $15 in advance at Route 20, $20 at the door. Featuring live music by Shots 'N Ladders and Mixed Company. There will be 50/50 Raffles, raffle baskets, a gift card tree and donation table. Proceeds benefit Hands of Opportunity Community Guidance Program & Vocational Services to raise awareness for disability employment and programming funds. For tickets, go to ticketweb.com.
OCT. 19
Missions: Possible Fundraiser: Bella Vita Banquets, 34816 Geneva Road, Burlington, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. The event will feature a gourmet dinner, musical entertainment by DJ Bob Welninski, live and silent auctions and raffle baskets. The cash bar and silent auction will start at 5:30 p.m. Dinner and the live auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dinner includes a four-course buffet meal, gourmet dessert and beverages. Raffle tickets will be sold at the event for $5 each or an arm’s length for $20.
Tickets cost $40 or $300 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ, 124 W. Washington St., Burlington. The church will use proceeds to benefit missions locally and globally.
NOV. 2
A Night of Glamour to Help End Cancer Fashion Show: Norway Town Hall, 6418 Heg Park Road, Norway, 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Advance tickets cost $12 or $10 for ages 15 and younger. Tickets cost $15 and $12 at the door. The fashion show will feature local boutiques bringing designer clothing. Shopping and refreshments will be available. Advance tickets are available at the Norway Recreation Department at Norway Town Hall (check or cash). To become a vendor or donate a raffle item, call Megan Godshall at 262-895-6180. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.
