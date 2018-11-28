“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
THROUGH DEC. 16
Art Sale for the Holidays: Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 16. Artworks for sale will be exhibited in the Rainbow Room and include drawings, paintings, sculpture, pottery and photography by artists belonging to the cooperative gallery. Some artist-made ornaments and cards are offered at reduced prices for the holidays.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Calendar Raffle Sale: St. John Nepomuk Church is conducting its annual calendar raffle sale through Dec. 31. The price of each calendar is $25 and may be purchased from the parish office, 700 English St., or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1532 N. Wisconsin St. There are 365 chances to win. Drawing amounts are: Monday-Saturday, $25; Sunday, $50; New Year’s Day, 4th of July and Thanksgiving, $100, and Christmas, $500.
DEC. 1
Breakfast with Santa: Waterford High School cafeteria, 100 Field Drive, Waterford, 8:30-11 a.m. today. Tickets cost $6. There will be breakfast, crafts, gifts and entertainment. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Guests will have the opportunity to take pictures with Santa. Participants who donate a nonperishable food item will be entered into a drawing to win a giant gift stuffed stocking. Sponsored by the Waterford Lioness Club.
DEC. 1-2
Bake Sale & Christmas Gift Boutique: Caledonia Historical Village, Five Mile Road and Highway 38, Caledonia, noon-7 p.m. today and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. The bake sale includes Christmas cookies and other baked goods. The boutique features a variety of handmade gifts created by artist Sherry Lou, as well as Christmas decor, woodcarvings, quilts and a photo booth. The event is part of the Caledonia Historical Society fundraising activities to support the village.
DEC. 2
Breakfast with Santa: Racine Masonic Center, 1012 Main St., 8 a.m.-noon Sunday, Dec. 2. Costs are $10 ages 12 and older and $5 for ages 3-11. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Those attending can visit with Santa and enjoy a breakfast of pancakes, French toast, sausage, bacon, biscuits and gravy and beverage.
Cookie Walk and Christmas Fair: St. Edward Catholic Church, 1425 Grove Ave., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2. Featuring a wide variety of homemade cookies in containers selling for $4, $8 and $13. The Christmas Fair includes cash and gift raffles, craft table, Secret Santa Shop, games for children, cake walk and Santa visits. Cream puffs and lunch items will be sold.
DEC. 5
Quilt Raffle Drawing: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 8760 37th Ave., Kenosha, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5. A drawing will be held for the raffle quilt titled “Homespun Garden Patch,” which is appraised at $3,000. The drawing is scheduled to be held from 8 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $1 each or six for $5. Many other handcrafted quilted items, all made by Southport Quilters Guild, will be available for purchase. Sales of selected cuts of designer and vintage fabric will also be sold. Raffle tickets will also be sold at the Holiday Gifting Art & Craft Show Dec. 1 at Gateway Technical College, 3520 30th Ave., Kenosha.
DEC. 6
Prime Rib Dinner: Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6. The menu includes prime rib, potato, salad, vegetables, dinner rolls and selection of desserts. The cost is $25. There will also be door prizes and raffles. Advance tickets can be purchased by calling 262-633-0291 or 262-822-0955. Proceeds will go to Recreational Activities for the Developmentally Disabled (RADD) for a participant holiday party.
DEC. 7-8
Book Sale & Holiday Fair: Racine Montessori School, 2317 Howe St., 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. Friday events include a book sale, cookie sale, holiday crafts and holiday musical performance. Saturday’s events include a book sale, Santa Claus, holiday crafters and gift vendors, storytime with Mrs. Claus, food, make and take children’s crafts, cookie decorating and musical children’s play. The Case Carolers perform at 2 p.m. and Disney princess visit at 2:30 p.m.
DEC. 8
Christmas Cookie & Gift Walk: Burlington United Methodist Church, 857 W. State St., Burlington, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 8. Handmade cookies sold by the pound and specialty items in holiday wrapping individually priced. A gift and Christmas rummage sale will also be held. Decorated trees, wreaths, memorial sprays/bouquets, decorations, ornaments, lights, clothing and jewelry will be sold. Proceeds go to missions.
Bake & Craft Sale: First Evangelical Free Church, 2401 Ohio St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8.
DEC. 15
Burlington Cookie Walk: Downtown Burlington, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. The $10 fee includes the cookie walk container. Tickets must be purchased by Dec. 1 at these locations: Burlington City Hall, 300 N. Pine St.; The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, 492 N. Pine St., or register online at www.burlington-wi.gov/forms.aspx?FID=78. Each registrant will be able to select one cookie at each of the 12 participating Downtown businesses for a total of a dozen cookies per container. There is no limit of containers a family can purchase. Participants should check in at the pavilion in Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St., from 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to receive their cookie container and map.
