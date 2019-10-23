“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
ONGOING
Kiwanis Holiday Ornament Sale: The 2019 Kiwanis Clubs holiday ornament features Wells Brothers — a restaurant serving up award-winning pizza on Racine’s south side since 1921. Sale proceeds go toward the Kiwanis Holiday of Lights display through Dec. 31 at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
The colorful brass ornament costs $10 (cash only). Ornaments may be purchased at these locations: Castlewood Restaurant, Catrine’s Barber Shop, Dover Flag & Map, Lee’s True Value Hardware, Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, Racine Heritage Museum, Real Racine Visitor Center, Sew ‘n Save, Victory Lane Car Wash and Wells Brothers Restaurant. Limited quantities of past years’ ornaments (including the 2018 design of Kewpee Sandwich Shop) are also available. For more information, call Ollie Nielsen at 262-498-3459.
OCT. 26
Book Sale: Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Presented by Friends of the Racine Public Library.
Fall Plant Sale: Shepherds College greenhouse, 1805 15th Ave., Union Grove, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. People should bring their own boxes to transport plants. All forms of payment are accepted. Presented by the horticulture students to support the students with intellectual and developmental disabilities at the college.
OCT. 27
Packers Tailgate with LeRoy Butler: Ivanhoe Pub and Eatery, 231 Main St., 7-11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The $10 admission fee includes two raffle tickets in the drawing for tickets to the Packers vs. Bears game on Dec. 15. The event includes the game being shown on a 14-foot indoor viewing screen, silent auction and 50/50 raffles. A Leapin' LeRoy's mac and cheese melt will be available with $2 from each sandwich sold being donated to Cops 'N Kids Reading Center, as well as event proceeds.
OCT. 28-DEC. 4
Charity Fundraiser: The Willkomm Companies 10th annual Charity Fundraiser benefiting the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization and the Shalom Center of Kenosha will be held Oct. 28-Dec. 4. Employees at its 10 locations will ask customers for a $1 donation. Last year the Willkomm Companies raised $15,000 with each shelter receiving a check for $7,500.
OCT. 29
Fall Quarter Auction: Kenosha Moose Family Center, 3003 30th Ave., Kenosha, 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. The $5 admission provides one paddle for bidding and an entry into the door prize drawing. Bids for items can be placed for 25 cents to $1. Additional paddles, food and beverages are sold. Vendors will be on site. Proceeds benefit the Kenosha Women of the Moose, children at Mooseheart and seniors at Moosehaven.
You have free articles remaining.
OCT. 30
Fall Casserole Luncheon: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1610 Main St., Union Grove, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. The menu includes assorted salads, salads, rolls, desserts and beverages. Carryouts will be available. For reservations for the 11 a.m. seating, call 262-878-2600. Presented by the St. Paul's Ladies Guild.
Hallowine: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. Tickets cost $40 (ages 21 and older). Includes glass and sampling 20 wines, hors d'oeuvres and viewing of the Chinese Lantern Festival. Ticket sales close at noon Oct. 28. Go to racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
NOV. 1-4, 8-10
AAUW Racine Gigantic Used Book Sale: The lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd., Racine. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday through Monday, Nov. 1-4; and Friday through Sunday, Nov. 8-10. Hours are: Fridays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, noon-3 p.m.; and Nov. 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Books, CDs, LPs, DVDs, puzzles and games will be sold. Proceeds benefit the American Association of University Women.
NOV. 2
Children's Book Sale: Hedberg Library at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. The sale will feature children's and young adult books. Hardcover books cost $3 and paperbacks cost $1. Some free books will be available.
Fall Luncheon: St. Mesrob Armenian Church, 4605 Erie St., Caledonia. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Tickets cost $20. The menu includes pilaf, Armenian salad, cheese boureg, sarma, bourma and choreg. An Armenian food cooking demonstration will be held. For tickets, call the church at 262-639-0531.
A Night of Glamour to Help End Cancer Fashion Show: Norway Town Hall, 6418 Heg Park Road, Norway, 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Advance tickets cost $12 or $10 for ages 15 and younger. Tickets cost $15 and $12 at the door. The fashion show will feature local boutiques bringing designer clothing. Shopping and refreshments will be available. Advance tickets are available at the Norway Recreation Department at Norway Town Hall (check or cash). Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.
NOV. 5
Kings & Convicts Beer and Wing Pairing: Main Hub, 1300 N. Main St., 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. Tickets cost $25. Each guest will receive four different Kings & Convicts beers paired various flavors of wings. For this event, Main Hub will feature two new wing sauces made with Kings & Convicts beer. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
NOV. 9
Cookie Walk & Harvest Bazaar: North entrance of Christ Church United Methodist, 5109 Washington Ave., 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Choose from an assortment of cookies and fill a box for $7 or $15. The bazaar table will include homemade bakery, jams, jellies, jewelry and mittens.
