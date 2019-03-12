“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
THROUGH MARCH 31
Studio Clean Out Sale: Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., will hold a studio clean out sale through March 31. Member artists are clearing out their studios and will will sell original art at a 40 percent discount or more. A wide variety of art is available. New sale items and mark downs will occur throughout the sale. Gallery hours are: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 262-635-9332 or go to artistsgalleryinracine.com.
SUNDAYS, MARCH 17-31
Sugarin' Off Pancake Breakfast: River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays, March 17-31. The menu includes pancakes with Wisconsin maple syrup, sausage and beverage. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-10. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. Following breakfast, participants can stroll through the sugar bush to observe how sugar maple trees are tapped and syrup is made.
MARCH 22
Fish Fry: St. Lucy School cafeteria, 3035 Drexel Ave., 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 22. The cost is $9, $5 for junior size. The menu includes breaded cod, french fries, coleslaw, bread and butter, beverage and dessert. A macaroni and cheese, fries and coleslaw meal costs $5.
Fish Fry: St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 3320 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22. The menu includes baked or fried cod, french fries, potato pancakes, coleslaw, applesauce, macaroni and cheese, bread and dessert. Costs are $11 for a three-piece meal, $9 for a two-piece meal and $5 for a children's cheesy mac plate.
FRIDAYS, MARCH 22-APRIL 12
Catfish Dinner: Greater Mount Eagle Baptist Church, 929 State St., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays, March 22-April 12. The menu includes fried catfish, spaghetti, coleslaw, bread and dessert. The cost is $12. Deliveries are available for dinners of five or more. Call 262-637-1606 to place a delivery order.
Fish Fry: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., 5-7 p.m. Fridays, March 22-April 12. The menu includes hand-battered fried cod or oven baked cod, french fries or potato pancakes, applesauce, coleslaw, bread, beverage and dessert. Costs are $10, $9 for seniors and $5 for ages 12 and younger. Pizza is available for $5. Beer, soda and bottled water will be sold.
FRIDAYS, MARCH 22-APRIL 19
Fish Fry: St. Patrick's Cristo Rey Hall, 1111 Douglas Ave., 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. Fridays, March 22-April 19. The menu includes: Mojarra frita dinner, $10; cod dinner, $9; shrimp dinner, $10; and tostadas de Ceviche, $3. Beer and soda will be sold. Orders can be placed in advance by calling 262-898-5666.
MARCH 23
Susan G. Komen Fundraiser: Hiawatha Bar & Grill, 9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Featuring meat and gift basket raffles and a live auction. Proceeds benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation and its goals on fighting breast cancer.
Tuscan Lasagna Dinner: Union Grove Masonic Lodge No. 288, 1021 11th Ave., Union Grove, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Tickets cost $10. There is no charge for children ages 11 and younger. The menu includes meat lasagna, garlic bread, build your own salad, beverage and homemade desserts. Carryouts cost $10. For more information, call 262-632-0035.
Big Gig Fundraiser Concert: Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Sacred Journeys Spiritual Community's band is scheduled to perform two sets of classic rock music, and there will be an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad buffet. The cost is $20, $10 for children ages 12 and younger. Proceeds will support a mission trip to Appalachia.
Prime Rib Dinner & Gun Raffle: Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Cash bar starts 6 p.m., dinner is at 7 p.m. The prime rib dinner buffet includes prime rib, chicken, mostaccioli, and baked macaroni and cheese. Young Strings will perform throughout the night.
Dinner tickets cost $35 and includes an entry to win a Glock 19. Tables of 10 can be purchased for $330. Buy dinner tickets online at https://vow-primeribdinner.eventbrite.com (print and bring to dinner) or call 262-221-8350. Gun raffle tickets will cost $5 or five for $20. There will also be 50/50 and basket raffles. People who do not want dinner can attend with a $5 suggested donation at the door. Proceeds benefit veterans Outreach of Wisconsin and the James A. Peterson Veteran Village.
MARCH 29
Take a Taste Out of Crime: Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, 5-9 p.m. Friday, March 29. Tickets cost $30 in advance and $40 at the door. The event will feature a selection of wines and beers, Wisconsin cheeses and hot hors d’oeuvres. Two jazz bands, CSQ and Men in Black, are scheduled to perform.
More than 150 items including sporting goods, event tickets, theme baskets, household and home décor pieces and gift certificates from many local area businesses will be displayed for raffles or silent auction. Green Bay Packers NFL Hall of Fame Linebacker Dave Robinson is scheduled to appear from 6-8 p.m. He will be available to autograph memorabilia for a fee. Autograph fees go to special charities.
Tickets are available at Racine Neighborhood Watch, 800 Center St., Room 316; Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly on Washington Avenue and Piggly Wiggly on Erie Street, or online at www.racinenw.com/about_tatooc.html. Proceeds benefit Racine Neighborhood Watch and its mission to assist residents in creating safe, friendly and attractive neighborhoods in Racine.
APRIL 27
Swingin' Into Spring: A Night in the 1940s: Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., 6-11 p.m. Saturday, April 27, for ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $75 or $650 for a table of 10. Featuring dinner, dancing to the Jack Farina Big Band, 50/50 raffle, and rarely-seen artifacts from the Racine Heritage Museum's collection of Racine's 1940s homefront and war efforts on display. Period dress is encouraged. Dinner options are tenderloin beef tips with wild mushrooms, breast of chicken topped with spinach and cheese stuffing or a stuffed portabella (vegetarian). Entrees are gluten-free. Go to https://swinginintospring.eventbrite.com or call 262-636-3926. Proceeds benefit Racine Heritage Museum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.