THROUGH NOV. 20
Fresh Fruit and Shades of Color Gift Sale: Gregg Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 2237 Howe St., is selling southern Texas oranges, clementines, and grapefruit; and Washington state red delicious, granny smith and golden apples. Combination boxes will also be offered. Shades of Color items include calendars, cards, Bible book covers and mugs. Prepaid orders are being taken until Nov. 20. Place orders by calling 262-633-5590 or email greggchapel@att.net.
NOV. 10-11
AAUW Used Book Sale: Lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd. (elevator available), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10; noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11. There is no admission fee. Most books will be priced between $1-$2 but items will be half price. Other items for sale include puzzles, LPs, CDs and DVDs. Sponsored by the American Association of University Women with proceeds going to higher education for women.
NOV. 10
Cookie Walk & Harvest Bazaar: Christ Church United Methodist, 5109 Washington Ave. (north entrance), 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. Choose from a variety of cookies and fill a box for $7 or $15. Homemade bakery, jams, jellies, jewelry and mittens will also be sold.
Bake Sale and Auction for Missions & Holiday Fair: First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for silent auction, purchase of baked goods and gifts and viewing of items to be auctioned. The voice auction begins at 1 p.m. Items up for bid include holiday decorations, tickets to the theater and sports events, Green Bay Packers items, gifts for pets and humans, crafts, jewelry, gift certificates, gift baskets and stocking stuffers. Proceeds support Racine’s Harvest Outreach Food Bank, Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, Care Net, Southeast Wisconsin Youth for Christ, Children of Promise and various local, national and international missions. Sponsored by the Christian Women Connection.
Fall Book Sale: Hedberg Library at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. The sale will feature books for children and young adults. Hardcover books cost $3 and paperbacks cost $1. Some books will be given away. Proceeds allow Carthage to expand its collection and to fund author visits to the campus.
Christmas Decoration Rummage Sale: Emaus Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1925 Summit Ave., 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. Proceeds will go to Pink Paddling Power for entry fees for dragon boat competitions.
Big Brothers Big Sisters Benefit: McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. The cost is $10 (includes tap beer until 10 p.m.). Featuring live music by On My Own and Waiting For CJ, door prizes, raffles and 50/50. Proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties.
NOV. 11
Horlick Cheer Pasta Dinner: Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11. The cost is $10. There will be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Proceeds will benefit the Horlick Cheer and Stunt Team.
Aebleskiver Breakfast: Bethania Lutheran Church, 4120 Wright Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11. Costs are $7 for adults and $5 for children. Breakfast includes aebleskiver (danish pancake balls), medisterpolse (Danish sausage), fruit and coffee or juice. Proceeds benefit Boy Scout Troop 242.
NOV. 13
Dine for Dogs and Cats: Yardarm Bar & Grill, 920 Erie St., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13. Special events from 6-8 p.m. include music by the County Crossings, WHS Ambassadogs, 50/50 raffle, basket raffles and a Snarly Craft Market. Ten percent of the proceeds from food sales will benefit the Wisconsin Humane Society to build a new shelter in Racine.
NOV. 13-15
Book, Gift Card and Poinsettia Sale: Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension-All Saints will hold a fundraising book sale in the Sturtevant Room at All Saints, 3801 Spring St. Sale hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13; 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 14-15, and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16. Collective Goods (formerly known as Books Are Fun) will be selling children’s books, New York Times Best Sellers, educational/ reference books, general interest books, cookbooks and books for every occasion. Also for sale will be stationary items, CDs, photo albums, children’s games and more. Prices are up to 70 percent off retail. All forms of payment are accepted.
Volunteers will also be taking orders for scrip (gift cards) and Milaeger’s holiday poinsettias. Scrip gift cards from Kohl’s, Bed, Bath and Beyond, Target and other outlets can be ordered. A person only pays for the cost of the gift card and VIP will get a small percentage back from the scrip company. Cards will be ready for pick up within approximately a week of placing the order. The poinsettias come in a variety of colors and sizes and hanging baskets and wreaths will also be available to order by Nov. 16. The plant pick-up day is Nov. 27.
Part of the proceeds from these sales will benefit the Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension-All Saints, which in turn supports program and equipment needs of Ascension-All Saints as well as academic scholarships for associates and high school seniors.
NOV. 16
Boutique Bash: YWCA Dress for Success inside Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave., 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16. Women's clothing, shoes, handbags, jewelry, accessories and shoes will be sold. A raffle will be held and there will be entertainment.
NOV. 16-17
Fall Book Sale: Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 16-17. Items for sale include more than 10,000 books as well as CDs and movies. Sponsored by Friends of the Racine Public Library.
NOV. 17
Fish Boil: Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St., 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17. The meal includes tossed salad, fish, potatoes, onions, carrots, bread and dessert. The cost is $10. Call 262-633-1138 for reservations by Thursday, Nov. 15. Leave name, phone number and number of attendees. Prepared by Sis Brooks with proceeds benefiting the Eagles Aerie No. 281 Building Fund.
NOV. 24
Oven Roasted Meatball Dinner: Kenosha Lodge No. 47, 115 56th St., Kenosha, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24. Costs are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Presented by the Kenosha Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star with proceeds benefiting the James A. Peterson Veterans Village in Racine.
NOV. 30
Ugly Sweater Supper and Silent Auction: Norway Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6231 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30. Cocktails (non-alcoholic) will be served at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and a performance by ComedySportz. The silent auction will be held until 7:15 p.m. with results at 8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25, or VIP for $45 (include this year's ugly sweater and a chance to win front-row tickets for two to ComedySportz. Tickets can be purchased at www.norwaylutheranchurch/web-store or at the church. Proceeds will support summer youth trips.
DEC. 2
Breakfast with Santa: St. Joseph School, 1525 Erie St., 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2. Breakfast includes French toast sticks, sausage links, scrambled eggs, fruit, and choice of milk, orange juice or coffee. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $7 for ages 3-12. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Purchase tickets by Nov. 20 and save $2 off each ticket purchased. Pictures with Santa will be available after the breakfast. A Craft & Vendor Fair will also be held. Children can purchase crafts to make while their parents shop.
DEC. 6
Prime Rib Dinner: Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6. Chef prepared prime rib, potato, salad, vegetables, dinner rolls and selection of desserts will be served. The cost is $25. Advance tickets can be purchased by calling 262-633-0291 or 262-822-0955. Proceeds will go to Recreational Activities for the Developmentally Disabled (RADD) for a participant holiday party.
