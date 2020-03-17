What do we do with caronavirus?

The coronavirus is real and scary as we live on edge waiting for the political people to tell us what to do as the world is affected. We watch the Italians sing from the balconies to their neighbors. We watch the Pope deliver his message by streaming. If ever you needed a reason to vote, here it is.
The powerful ones have the complete power to change our lifestyles as well as affect our economy. In a short month, we went from the most important election in our lifetime to one of the most deadly diseases in our lifetime. We approach Holy Week, but we may not be able to celebrate our traditions.
We face serious change, we don’t know how long this pandemic will last or where it will lead us. We are literally living day by day in crisis. We are watching our beautiful city by the lake shut down. All of a sudden the crime rate is not so important, yet we still go to the polls, with gloves and masks, perhaps.
Trying not to panic and go totally ape, we should plan and pray that we get through it. The powerhouses instruct us not to shake hands; schools are closed; events canceled; the cultural community absolutely suffers as they are forced to close their doors.
We close public places, we can’t attend events with more than 10 people, don’t celebrate the holidays, can’t dine in restaurants and can’t sit in the bars. This is in full effect, with those over 60 and/or those with underlying health issues being the most vulnerable populations.
Some will abide by the recommendations and some won’t. We are all subject to the virus, a very bad cold on steroids that we are trying to understand and cope with. We have been instructed not to attend church, or nursing homes or hospitals to see loved ones and our medical system is on trial for treatment and testing and capacity. I can’t imagine not having dinner with friends in a favorite eatery. But here we are.
We watch the news, waiting for the new instruction for the new behavior. We watch the new medical number reporting on the virus, replacing the daily tally of the crime rate.
Some cities will see the military come into the rescue. We appreciate online shopping and Instacart more and emails so that we can stay in touch and work from home with a degree of comfort if need be. We see emergencies assume new meaning.
So, as we adjust to a new world order at every level, what do you do as you stay home and go stir crazy or suffer from cabinet fever. Here are 12 suggestions of things you might do, as we live in crisis mode.
1. Read the Bible.
2. Read a book.
3. Discover a new website.
You have free articles remaining.
4. Clean out that junk drawer that you never find time to get to.
5. Host a small dinner party for family and very very close friends. But not more than 10.
6. Have a binge evening of watching TV or movies.
7. Clean out the closet and throw away what you are not wearing.
8. Prepare your taxes for 2019, so you can be on time for filing.
9. Call your old friends to say hello and catch up.
10. Learn something new.
11. Sign up for InstaCart or Goggle Express, so you can order groceries online if needed.
12. Try a new recipe.
Like it or not, it sounds like we will be spending a lot of time alone, or with your dear family, as we work from home or stay home more.
Some good will come out of this, as it does in all emergencies. We will learn about new innovations and efficiencies. We will learn things that we didn’t readily know. We will appreciate things better that we generally take for granted.
We don’t know how long before our world, our culture, goes back to normal, or if we even ever go back to that old “normal”.
Until then, Beware. Be smart. Wash your hands with hot water for at least 20 seconds. Don’t forget to oil your hands so that they don’t get too dry. Eat well; keep the kitchen well stocked with the necessities and your favorites. Stores are selling out fast and often out of the basics.
Bump. Change. Change and bump until we can hug again.