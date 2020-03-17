What do we do with caronavirus?

The coronavirus is real and scary as we live on edge waiting for the political people to tell us what to do as the world is affected. We watch the Italians sing from the balconies to their neighbors. We watch the Pope deliver his message by streaming. If ever you needed a reason to vote, here it is.

The powerful ones have the complete power to change our lifestyles as well as affect our economy. In a short month, we went from the most important election in our lifetime to one of the most deadly diseases in our lifetime. We approach Holy Week, but we may not be able to celebrate our traditions.

We face serious change, we don’t know how long this pandemic will last or where it will lead us. We are literally living day by day in crisis. We are watching our beautiful city by the lake shut down. All of a sudden the crime rate is not so important, yet we still go to the polls, with gloves and masks, perhaps.

Trying not to panic and go totally ape, we should plan and pray that we get through it. The powerhouses instruct us not to shake hands; schools are closed; events canceled; the cultural community absolutely suffers as they are forced to close their doors.