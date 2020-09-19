WGTD Radio Theater recognized at state and national levels

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WGTD Radio Theater, now in its 16th season of live original radio theater broadcasts, has once again been recognized by the national Hear Now: The Audio Fiction and Arts Festival and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.

WGTD is the only radio theater in the country to receive five awards from HEAR Now. One Silver Medal was awarded to their entire 15th season of “Detective Stories and Who Dun-Its’?,” written and produced by Steven Brown and Mike Ullstrup and directed by Viki DuMez and Rene Bushelle.

Three more Silver Medals were awarded to “Hercule Poirot: Murder on the Mounds,” “The Kane Shadow: Send in the Clowns” and “The 2019 Holiday Show Extravaganza: Starring Dean Martin,” which was performed in front of a live audience at the Kenosha Southwest Neighborhood Library as well as Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan. Additionally, “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: The Murder of Professor Jeremy Clarkson” won a Bronze Medal.

These awards were presented at an online ceremony in Kansas City June 14.

“Winning these five national awards from such a prestigious organization only exemplifies the incredible efforts of all of the wonderful actors who are members of The 91.1 Players,” said Brown. “They make the words that Mike Ullstrup and I write come alive.”