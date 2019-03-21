Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — The West Racine Alliance, an organization of businesses and residents in the West Racine neighborhood, is scheduled to hold a neighborhood general meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Wilson Funeral Home, 1212 Lathrop Ave.

A broad range of topics will be presented including the upcoming Highway 20 reconstruction, proposed community gardens, and programs that are available for residential and business improvements. A Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. representative will discuss ways to make the neighborhood safer, and information about the Racine Farmers Market and the new Wagon Wednesdays evening market will be presented. In addition, a schedule of the upcoming West Racine events for 2019 will be noted, along with information about how residents and friends of the neighborhood can be part of making it all happen.

For more information, call 262-221-5139.

