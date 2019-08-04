RACINE — Claire Weslaski was elected president of the Racine Founders Rotary Club during a changing of the guard ceremony June 26 at Racine Country Club.
Weslaski is the third female president to preside over the club, following Denise Feiner in 2009 and Ashley Staeck in 2016.
The impacts of Racine’s Rotarians run deep throughout the community in support of local projects and people, and its reach also extends internationally.
“We have more than 100 members in our club, and Rotary has over 100 years of history in Racine,” said Weslaski. “I’m thrilled and honored to be the club’s 2019-2020 president and I’m looking forward to an amazing year. This year Rotary had a float in Racine’s 4th Fest Parade for the first time ever.”
In June, the club awarded five $2,000 Dennis Barry Strive Scholarships to Racine-area high school graduates who display academic improvement, community service and leadership as they strive towards success in life.
Weslaski plans to continue the tradition of “service above self” by continuing the club’s signature events to support initiatives such as the Racine County Food Bank, Camp Anokijig, Youth Exchange, and international humanitarian projects in Uzbekistan, Guatemala and Kyrgyzstan. Events include Rotary Post Prom, Dennis Barry Strive Scholarship Golf Outing, Career Discovery Solutions and Vegas Night.
“Our next major event is the Strive Scholarship golf outing which will be held on Sept. 9 at the Racine Country Club. The golf outing will raise funds for next year’s scholarship winners,” said Weslaski
To sign up for the golf outing or for information on how to become a member of Racine Founders Rotary Club, contact Weslaski at Claire@imagemanagement.com.
Sanderhoff named district governor
Longtime local Rotarian Steen Sanderhoff became district governor for Rotary International District 6270 during the Changing of the Guard ceremony. Several past district governors and other dignitaries from throughout the Southeastern Wisconsin district were in attendance to welcome their new leader.
Sanderhoff will provide leadership to the 54 clubs in the district to promote the mission of Rotary International to “provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.”
