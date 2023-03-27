RACINE — In celebration of World Water Day on March 22, two local nonprofits — Root-Pike WIN and Sweet Water — have relaunched their website with a new streamlined look that showcases easy-to-access information for all things water quality and how to protect local freshwater resources. Go to respectourwaters.org.
Website relaunched that addresses water quality
Related to this story
Most Popular
RACINE — Students who are 14 and older (or who will be by June 9) may volunteer in a number of areas this summer at Ascension-All Saints Hospi…
RACINE — 5Kevents is not new to the Lighthouse Run. They managed Lighthouse Run in 2019 when there were just over 1,700 participants and the 2…
EDITOR'S NOTE: Please be sure to double check with an organization in advance before making a donation. Send updates to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@jou…
What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must a…
RACINE — Matthew Peterson has been honored as the 2023 St. Patrick’s Person of the Year by St. Patrick Parish, 1100 Erie St., for his long and…