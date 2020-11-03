Webinar on Narcan planned

RACINE COUNTY — As part of a broad effort to help those in need of training, Behavioral Health Services of Racine County is offering county residents a free webinar on Narcan, a life-saving medication for opioid overdose.

Narcan (Naloxone) is an FDA-approved medication for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency. It is administered to those who may be showing signs of breathing problems, severe sleepiness or unresponsiveness. Narcan is needle-free and ready-to-use. Opioid overdose can happen even when taking prescription opioids as directed, especially at higher doses and when taken with other sedative substances.

Two webinars will be offered to the public via Zoom on Nov. 9, at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/37ummnR.

After the training, participants can pick up Narcan at Racine County offices including the Dennis Kornwolf Racine County Service Center, 1717 Taylor Ave., Racine; Racine County Service Center, 1072 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington; and Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville. Dates and times for pickup will be shared during the training.

For more information about Narcan and other substance use treatment options within Racine County, call 262-638-6375.

