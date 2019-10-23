RACINE — The Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency Weatherization Program, 1800 21st St., will hold its annual Weatherization Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30.
The community will be informed about the agency weatherization program and what measures it takes to make a home more energy efficient and use less heat in the winter months. The service is offered to low-income families who are eligible for energy assistance.
You have free articles remaining.
Measures offered by the program include attic and sidewall insulations; repair or replace furnaces and/or water heaters; energy saving lightbulbs; aerators and shower heads; air leak and duct sealing, and ventilation. They will also check and see if a refrigerator and/or freezer is running efficiently.
For more information, call 262-898-8039.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.