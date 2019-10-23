{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency Weatherization Program, 1800 21st St., will hold its annual Weatherization Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30.

The community will be informed about the agency weatherization program and what measures it takes to make a home more energy efficient and use less heat in the winter months. The service is offered to low-income families who are eligible for energy assistance.

Measures offered by the program include attic and sidewall insulations; repair or replace furnaces and/or water heaters; energy saving lightbulbs; aerators and shower heads; air leak and duct sealing, and ventilation. They will also check and see if a refrigerator and/or freezer is running efficiently.

For more information, call 262-898-8039.

