RACINE — The Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency weatherization program at 1800 21st St. will hold its annual Weatherization Day from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30.
The community will be informed about the agency’s weatherization program and what measures it takes to make a home more energy efficient and use less heat in the winter months. The services is offered to low-income families who are eligible for energy assistance.
The measures include attic and sidewall insulation, furnace and/or water heater repair or replacement, energy saving light bulbs, aerators and shower heads, ventilation, air leak and duct sealing and, ventilation. They will also check and see if a refrigerator and/or freezer is running efficiently.
For more information, call 262-898-8039.
