Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The craft fair season is upon us, and we want to know about your craft fair.

The Journal Times will publish its annual Craft Fair Roundup in the Oct. 4 issue of Out & About. We need to know the name of the fair, date and time, location with address, admission fee, brief description and contact person and telephone number.

Send information by Sept. 24 to: Sharon Knox, The Journal Times, 212 4th St., Racine, WI, 53403; fax information to Sharon at 262-631-1780; or send email to: sknox@journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments