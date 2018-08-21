The craft fair season is upon us, and we want to know about your craft fair.
The Journal Times will publish its annual Craft Fair Roundup in the Oct. 4 issue of Out & About. We need to know the name of the fair, date and time, location with address, admission fee, brief description and contact person and telephone number.
Send information by Sept. 24 to: Sharon Knox, The Journal Times, 212 4th St., Racine, WI, 53403; fax information to Sharon at 262-631-1780; or send email to: sknox@journaltimes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.