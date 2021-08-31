We want to hear about your craft fair

The craft fair season is upon us, and we want to know about your craft fair.
The Journal Times will publish its annual Craft Fair Roundup in the Sept. 30 issue of Out & About. We need to know the name of the fair, date and time, location with address, admission fee, brief description, and contact person and telephone number.
Send information via email by Sept. 23 to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. Or mail informatoin to The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403, attention Loreen Mohr.
