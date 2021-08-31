 Skip to main content
We want to hear about your craft fair
From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
The craft fair season is upon us, and we want to know about your craft fair.

The Journal Times will publish its annual Craft Fair Roundup in the Sept. 30 issue of Out & About. We need to know the name of the fair, date and time, location with address, admission fee, brief description, and contact person and telephone number.

Send information via email by Sept. 23 to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. Or mail informatoin to The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403, attention Loreen Mohr.

