WATERshed Program receives grants from area organizations

RACINE — The nonprofit WATERshed Program of Southeast Wisconsin recently received grants to support its award-winning, hands-on environmental education program for Racine students during the 2022-2023 school year.

Funds from the $17,200 grant from Fund for Lake Michigan, $6,500 grant from SC Johnson, $6,500 grant from Racine Community Foundation and were awarded to help educate our next generation about the value of living in a coastal community with freshwater resources, and to demonstrate how human activities impact local watersheds.

The program uses the Root River to help students make personal connections to their environment, teaching science standards in a non-traditional learning environment. Each year, the program serves approximately 1,200 Racine Unified School District fourth-grade students who participate in a two-hour in-person field trip to the Root River Environmental Education Community Center (REC), 1301 W. Sixth St., along the Root River. The program also reconnects with approximately 800 12th-grade students to implement lesson plans and exit surveys focusing on water literacy. In previous years, 95% of 12th-grade students surveyed remember their first experience, even if it was years later and the student came to the REC only once.

Field trip

During a recent WATERshed Program field trip to the REC with Knapp Elementary School fourth-graders, students lined up along the bank of the Root River to learn about the life cycle of salmon and observe the storm sewer pipes that drain stormwater from the Sixth Street bridge directly into the river. Every few minutes, a fish leaped out of the water on its way upstream, drawing squeals of excitement from the students.

The field trip instructors remind local youth that our drinking water comes from Lake Michigan and connect them with ways their daily activities impact the watershed they live in. Students discover what is going down storm drains and how it travels to rivers and lakes from their neighborhoods. Nick Ramsey, WATERshed Program teacher, leads the students in a chant as they demonstrate common pollutants that end up in our streams and Lake Michigan due to human activities:

“It goes down the drain,

into the river,

into Lake Michigan

and into us!”

Budding scientists

With the guidance of Nancy Carlson, founder and lead teacher of the WATERshed Program, students also can be budding water scientists, conducting tests on river water samples for pH, turbidity, dissolved oxygen and water temperature to determine water quality.

“Our program uses the Root River and Lake Michigan as living laboratories to help students make personal connections to the freshwater resources in their community,” Carlson said. “They explore human relationships with our watersheds to help foster students who both understand and care about freshwater resources.”

Most Knapp Elementary School students surveyed reported their favorite part of the field trip was observing the aquatic macroinvertebrates collected from the river, or “critters,” as Carlson fondly refers to them.

After Knapp students concluded their field trip activities, four of them shared their thoughts about the experience.

Addyson Mae enjoyed measuring the temperature of the river water sample and was surprised it was so cold. She also wanted to reiterate the importance of picking up dog poop, so it does not wash into storm sewers. Luna enjoyed observing and studying the macroinvertebrates and was looking forward to visiting the beach in the future. Keymaree learned ways they could help keep our water clean: picking up litter and dog poop (“…and not just on Earth Day!”). Finally, Deaires thought it was a great idea to use powdered drink mix to demonstrate pesticides going into our water. He also thought the macroinvertebrates were fascinating, especially the crayfish.

When asked as a group if they have ever visited Lake Michigan, only six students (of 24 in the group) raised their hands, despite all of them living in Racine. On the contrary, when asked if anyone was interested in becoming a water scientist someday, every student present raised their hand.

The WATERshed Program has been serving area students for 14 years and works directly with RUSD administrators to ensure curriculum aligns with Next Generation Science Standards and STEM, and to schedule field trip dates and student transportation to and from the Root River Environmental Education Community Center.

Community partners

The WATERshed Program has a network of community partners and volunteers who help with planning and the delivery of programs during the field trip component, including Racine Unified School District, City of Racine, University of Wisconsin-Parkside and numerous individual volunteers.

The WATERshed Program has a mission to promote conservation of our natural resources through education and preservation in Lake Michigan’s coastal communities. The organization is committed to building ecological awareness and exploring human relationships to watersheds and natural areas. The nonprofit’s vision is to create a generation of water literate citizens through experiential place-based education. Visit watershedprogram.com for more information or to donate to the organization and contact Nancy Carlson, executive director, at nancy@watershedprogram.com for volunteer opportunities.