WATERFORD — In celebration of National Historic Preservation Month, Explore Waterford’s Heritage Committee will offer an event highlighting the village’s earliest years as part of its Preserving Our Past series.

History buffs and local clergy will present “History of Waterford’s Earliest Churches” from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St.

Attendees will learn about the evolution of the local Congregational, Lutheran, Methodist and Catholic churches that helped to frame the community. A brief update also will be given about the history group’s Old Settlers Cemetery project.

Following the library presentation, the public is invited to tour “the second” St. Peter’s on North Second Street, now a private residence.

“All are welcome to share and learn about this important piece of our community history,” said Judy Gambrel, Waterford Heritage Committee chairwoman. "Churches have always been instrumental in building strong communities.”

This is the fifth annual POP event presented to the community in an effort to educate, preserve and build more hometown pride by celebrating Waterford’s 187-year history.

Refreshments will be served and postcards depicting old images of Waterford will be sold.

Those who cannot attend the event but would like to learn more about Waterford’s past can visit historicalwaterfordwi.com, where the bulk of the group’s history research is contained.

The presentation also will be livestreamed on the group’s Facebook page, Waterford Memories.

Heritage Walk

In 2018, the group launched its self-guided Downtown Heritage Walking Tour.

Another ode to the village’s rich past, this short downtown stroll includes 12 historic locations and the recent addition of the churches, with stories to tell.

People can pick up a brochure at the event and scan QR codes for a full history or download and print a copy from the above website.

There are bronze plaques adorning each site with tidbits of their respective pasts.